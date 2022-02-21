ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NuTEQ Solutions announced that Granite State Communications selected GOCare Messenger to improve customer communications. GOCare Messenger provides Granite State's subscribers anytime, anywhere mobile access to account and operational information without asking subscribers to download another unwanted App.
"Granite State Communications has consistently delivered industry-leading levels of customer care for over a century," said Susan Rand King, President of Granite State Communications. "NuTEQ recognizes current consumer preference for self-help solutions. GOCare Messenger relies on SMS, a technology familiar to everyone, to improve customer satisfaction and reduce operating expenses making GOCare a compelling decision. The communications and support our team received from NuTEQ, before and after the deployment, confirms we made the right decision."
Consumer behavior has trended away from a phone call and toward self-help solutions over the past decade. GOCare recognizes that trend and delivers enhanced customer experience using two-way SMS communications tool as a true alternative to phone calls. GOCare enables subscribers to access critical operational and financial information instantly on their mobile device using SMS – the most dominant form of communications today.
"NuTEQ is excited to partner with Granite State Communications, a client with a significant history of excellent customer service," stated Rick Perkins, Chief Technology Officer of NuTEQ Solutions. "Our goal is to improve upon the already significant operational efficiencies Granite State enjoys."
