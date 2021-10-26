QUINCY, Mass., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Granite Telecommunications, LLC, a leading provider of communications solutions to businesses and government agencies throughout North America, announced that it is a Platinum sponsor of the Alliance of Channel Women ACWConnect Live! Networking Event, kicking off the Channel Partners Conference & Expo in Las Vegas. ACWConnect Live! will be held from 4:30-6:30 p.m., November 1, 2021, Lower Level, Mariners A&B at The Mandalay Bay.
At ACWConnect Live! Las Vegas 2021, ACW will celebrate resilience and innovation in the telecom and IT channel over the past 18 months spent balancing work and life with the pandemic. This event's theme, "Putting Our Best Foot Forward," reminds us to approach the next normal with determination and intention not to mention a great pair of shoes.
The fall event, which marks two years since ACW members and supporters have come together in person, will feature a mix of our signature networking reception and a few surprises, such as:
- A farewell keynote address by outgoing ACW President Amy Bailey, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Telarus.
- State of the Channel with Kelly Danziger, Vice President of Channel, InformaTech
- A first-ever all-male Sponsor Rapidfire Panel
- Winners of the ACW LEAD, ACT and Big Impact Awards
- More!
"Alliance of Channel Women events and top-notch programming would not be possible without the generosity of sponsors like Granite," said Bailey. "We're thankful to Granite for supporting ACW and enabling our members to learn and share ways to promote inclusion and leverage diversity in all its forms."
"Being part of the Alliance of Channel Women is consistent with Granite's commitment to enhance opportunity for all those who wish to pursue success in our industry," said Charlie Pagliazzo, Vice President, Channels at Granite. "It's our pleasure to sponsor such a committed and effective organization."
"As an entirely volunteer-led organization, our sponsors are the lifeblood to our event's longevity," said ACW Board Member and Sponsorship Committee Chair Jasmina Muller, Vice President of Global Channel Partnerships at Everbridge. "Thanks to companies like Granite, we provide not only ACWConnect Live! bi-annual networking events but also ongoing education, leadership and mentoring programs. We are thrilled to see so many generous companies support the Alliance of Channel Women."
The ACWConnect Live! Networking Event is open to all women and men attending the Channel Partners Conference & Expo event. It is FREE to all ACW members and $30 for non-members. Click here to register. Become an ACW member and attend FREE; sign up at https://allianceofchannelwomen.org/membership.
Companies interested in sponsoring the event can find more information on the ACW website at https://allianceofchannelwomen.org/sponsors/benefits.
About the Alliance of Channel Women
Founded in 2010, the Alliance of Channel Women is a not-for-profit organization of women in the indirect sales channel of the telecom and IT industry. The Alliance of Channel Women brings us together to empower and advance women's careers and leadership roles in the technology channel through education, community, advocacy and opportunities for personal growth. To learn more and to become a member, please visit http://www.allianceofchannelwomen.org.
About Granite
Granite delivers one-stop communications solutions to multilocation businesses and government agencies throughout the United States and Canada. The $1.65 billion company serves more than two-thirds of the Fortune 100 companies in the United States and has 1.75 million voice and data lines under management. Granite launched in 2002 and grew quickly by helping businesses simplify sourcing and managing local and long-distance phone services with one point of contact and one invoice for all their locations nationwide. Today, Granite is the leader in aggregating Plain Old Telephone Services (POTS) and has extended its unique value proposition – "one company, one contact, one bill" – to include a range of advance business communications services, including Internet access, SD-WAN, wireless WAN, hosted PBX, SIP trunking, mobile voice and data, mobile device management, managed security, network integration and much more. Granite employs more than 2,400 people at its headquarters in Quincy, Mass., and nine regional offices nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.granitenet.com.
Media Contact
Lauren Grenier, Granite, 781.884.5290, lgrenier@granitenet.com
SOURCE Granite