QUINCY, Mass., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Granite Telecommunications, LLC, a $1.6 billion provider of communications services to multilocation businesses and government agencies, announced today that Brad Dupee, Director of National Channel Sales at Granite, was named a 2021 Channel Influencer Award winner by Channel Partners and Channel Futures.
Dupee, an energetic channel leader, and community advocate, was one of nine Channel Influencers to meet the competitive award selection criteria for moving the telecom, and IT channel forward and shaping the direction of the new channel.
"Our editorial team carefully examined the industry for individuals and organizations that are exerting true influence in the channel today," said Craig Galbraith, Editorial Director, Channel Partners & Channel Futures. "Our criteria include how they helped move the telco and IT channel forward with their thoughts, actions, and words. We found the pandemic has redefined what influence means and how it is exerted. Not everyone can be an influencer. It takes courage, and a point of view that makes partners, vendors, customers, and suppliers stop and think."
Dupee, a telecom entrepreneur and leader with more than 20 years' experience, is responsible for channel partner sales, program development and program planning at Granite. He was lauded for combining his channel commitment with community outreach and charitable giving through Granite Gives Back and Telecom for Change, where he is a board member.
"At a time when corporate-level community involvement has never been more important, Dupee and Granite provide a master class in how it's done," wrote Channel Partners' Managing Editor Buffy Naylor in the special edition of Channel Partners announcing the winners.
"Brad's experience within, and commitment to, the channel is reflected in the dramatic growth of Granite Channels over the past four years," said Charlie Pagliazzo, Vice President of Channels at Granite. "As an ardent advocate for our partners, his perspective helps shape our immediate and long-term strategies to ensure all of our partners can leverage Granite to the fullest. The entire Granite Channels team congratulates Brad for this well-deserved recognition."
Dupee also played a critical role in developing Granite's channel investment strategy. Over the past two years, the company has expanded its channel team, invested in layers of support for partners, including teams for partner sales support, client solutions development, sales engineering, project management, account management, and customer service.
"Brad is a smart and creative channel leader who has been fostering change in the channel community for years," said Russ Bishop, Director of Strategic Channel Sales at Granite. "We believe this industry win reflects Granite's commitment to our sales partners, who are critical to our success."
About Granite
Granite delivers one-stop communications solutions to multilocation businesses and government agencies throughout the United States and Canada. The $1.6 billion company serves more than two-thirds of the Fortune 100 companies in the United States and has 1.75 million voice and data lines under management. Granite launched in 2002 and grew quickly by helping businesses to simplify sourcing and management of local and long-distance phone services with one point of contact and one invoice for all their office locations nationwide. Today, Granite is the leader in voice and has extended its unique value proposition – "one company, one contact, one bill" – to include a range of advanced business communications services, including Internet access, SD-WAN, wireless WAN, hosted PBX, SIP trunking, mobile voice and data, mobile device management, managed security, network integration and much more. Granite employs more than 2,300 people at its headquarters in Quincy, Mass., and nine regional offices nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.granitenet.com.
