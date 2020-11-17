PITTSBURGH, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GrapeCity, a global provider of award-winning enterprise software development tools, announced that its .NET product, ComponentOne, is now compatible with .NET 5 – Microsoft's latest release. .NET 5 is the most significant advancement for .NET desktop development in the past decade. This new technology brings many new capabilities to applications, including single-file applications, performance improvements (like 20% faster JSON serialization), web and cloud investments, ARM64 support, and much more. .NET 5 is a step forward for desktop applications built on WinForms and WPF because it unifies development across the web, cloud, mobile, and gaming (insert applications or platforms?) by providing a single .NET runtime and SDK. Merging the .NET framework, .NET Core, and Xamarin/Mono will improve developers' work by providing components for the many different versions of .NET. To learn more about ComponentOne's .NET 5 controls and support, visit GrapeCity's website.
ComponentOne's .NET 5 compatibility includes new .NET 5-based WinForms and WPF controls and .NET 5 support across the entire ASP.NET Core and Blazor control toolkit. GrapeCity's .NET development team worked closely with Microsoft for many months to ensure support for these controls in time for the latest Visual Studio 2019 release. One of the more noticeable features in ComponentOne's .NET 5 controls is the high DPI support. Users can now access production-ready versions of the controls at nuget.org.
Since the preview in July 2020, the team has introduced several new controls in addition to NuGet and GitHub. The quickest way to get started with GrapeCity's .NET 5 controls is to install the new Demo Explorer. To learn more about the migration process, visit GrapeCity's website.
".NET 5 will have such a broad impact across the development community and for applications out there today by unifying Windows, web, and mobile development to a single SDK. We're excited to bring our powerful UI controls for Winforms and WPF to .NET 5, and we can't wait to see what developers do with them!" – Greg Lutz, Product Manager.
