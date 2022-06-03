The Report Enhances the Company's Security Posture
MINNEAPOLIS, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gravie, a health benefits company that's improving the way people purchase and access healthcare, announced today that it has successfully completed its SOC 2 Type 1 report, in accordance with attestation standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).
SOC 2 is an internationally recognized compliance standard for service organizations, developed by the AICPA, which specifies how companies should manage and maintain customer data.
The achievement is a testament to Gravie's commitment to strong internal controls.
"We couldn't be prouder to announce we have successfully completed our 2022 SOC 2 Type 1 audit," said Sarah Schott, Gravie's CAP and general counsel. "This report shows our clients that we'll never stop short when it comes to their security and confidentiality."
Gravie's achievement of a clean SOC 2 report provides assurance of its trustworthiness with customer data.
"It's never been more important to provide our clients with the utmost in secure solutions for their health benefit solutions," Schott said. "This is one of the many ways we demonstrate just how much we value our clients, by remaining steadfast in our commitment to securing the integrity of their data."
The effort was completed by the professional and independent third-party cybersecurity and compliance audit firm, 360 Advanced, Inc.
About Gravie
Gravie has been and continues to be at the forefront of driving change and improving the healthcare industry by creating innovative employer-sponsored health benefit solutions that put consumers first. Comfort™, Gravie's flagship product, is the nation's first-of-its-kind health plan that provides 100% coverage on most common healthcare services, at a cost comparable to traditional group health plans. Learn more about Gravie at http://www.gravie.com.
About 360 Advanced
360 Advanced is "Making Better Businesses" through their national Cybersecurity and Compliance offerings. Services provided include SOC 1, SOC 2, SOC 3, SOC for Cybersecurity, CSA STAR, HIPAA/HITECH, ISO 27001, CMMC, PCI-DSS, HITRUST CSF, Microsoft SSPA Attestation, Penetration Testing, GDPR, CCPA and more. In certain states, 360 Advanced may operate under the name of Hiestand, Brand, Loughran, P.A. to meet State Board of Accountancy requirements. To learn more about 360 Advanced, visit http://www.360advanced.com.
