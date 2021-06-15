TULSA, Okla., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- W Energy Software, the new leader in upstream and midstream oil & gas SaaS ERP solutions, announces that Grayson Mill Energy has signed software licenses for its upstream accounting and land management suite of products. The announcement follows a rigorous RFP evaluation of multiple oil & gas software vendors after which Grayson Mill Energy selected W Energy Software to manage the scale and complexity of its recent Bakken acquisition. Top reasons for selecting W Energy Software include its reputation for customer service excellence, a unified upstream ERP platform built on the cloud spanning accounting and land workflows, and a true SaaS experience that provides Grayson Mill Energy with an all-inclusive solution and continuous upgrades.
"With our transformational acquisition in the Williston Basin we needed the right digital transformation strategy to navigate accounting, land management, and operational complexities," said Blake Sullens, COO and Managing Member at Grayson Mill Energy. "After putting the leading options on the table and comparing the capabilities of different vendors, we felt W Energy Software's single platform approach and easy data access aligned with our vision of an innovative, digitally-enabled culture, and we look forward to working closely with the W Energy Software team through the current implementation and future collaboration as opportunities arise," he said.
Headquartered in Houston, Grayson Mill Energy is an oil & gas company whose recent acquisition in the Williston Basin includes 242,000 net acres with entitled production of 48,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. As Grayson Mill Energy successfully executes its growth strategy, the producer recognized the value of cloud-based ERP solutions, which offer integration, scalability, and high-performance computing to match increasing back office complexity. It set out to identify the best-in-class ERP solution through a formal request for proposal (RFP) process that included written proposals and exhaustive demonstration of accounting and land management solutions from W Energy Software and multiple legacy software vendors.
Grayson Mill Energy selected W Energy Software's full upstream SaaS ERP, which will provide it with a broad spectrum of integrated business applications. Its cloud-based ERP boasts a comprehensive suite of accounting modules as well as W Energy Software's latest generation of land management software, accelerating the large-scale onboarding of leases from its Bakken acquisition.
Reasons for selecting W Energy Software over the competition include:
- W Energy Software's superior customer service, customer references, and reputation for partnering with clients to ensure success made it the clear choice over legacy software providers.
- Comprehensive, unified SaaS ERP that shares a common and consistent user experience spanning financial, revenue accounting, and land workflows.
- Scalability of the W Energy Software platform to meet Grayson Mill Energy's current needs and match operational complexity at any scale, setting the producer up to achieve its growth objectives.
- Modern applications fully optimized for the cloud reduce total cost of ownership while enabling energy companies to scale with a lean team.
"A big thank you to the Grayson Mill Energy team for entrusting their rapidly growing operations with W Energy's Software's next generation accounting and land solutions," said Pete Waldroop, CEO of W Energy Software. He continued, "W Energy Software has become the go to ERP for digital innovators like Grayson Mill Energy who seek the benefits of our best-in-class cloud based solutions to increase business agility and manage assets at any scale with a lean team." "The many advantages of our SaaS upstream ERP platform are steadily drawing the attention of E&P startups and established operators as energy professionals increasingly break-free from older, legacy software and seek modern technology, faster processing, reliability, and a consistent user experience across upstream workflows," Waldroop added.
Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, W Energy Software offers the oil & gas industry's only unified ERP solution built for the cloud that is relied on by more than 130 upstream and midstream companies to accelerate business performance, improve operational efficiency, and drive costs down. W Energy Software combines precision-built software in one extendable cloud-based workspace with an intimate understanding of the oil & gas business to deliver solutions that offer flexibility, affordability, and continuous upgrades. Unlike other ERP software that loosely ties together a mix of legacy solutions and fragmented technologies, W Energy Software designed a unified upstream and midstream ERP platform to seamlessly track oil, gas, and NGL from the wellhead through transportation and marketing, eliminating data silos as well as the burden and costs of maintaining multiple systems. With W Energy Software, oil & gas companies stay lean and agile with the tools they need to adapt to market changes and meet evolving customer needs head on, all while gaining the confidence that their business is running on the latest technology. For more information, please visit https://WEnergySoftware.com.
