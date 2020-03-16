WASHINGTON, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Minds PBC today announced a new, free series of videos with math, English language arts, and science lessons from our curricula and free access to additional Eureka Math resources, responding to teachers, students, and parents at home during the coronavirus outbreak. The lessons and resources will allow teachers and students to continue their progress through our coherent, comprehensive curricula delivered in schools.
The Knowledge on the Go video series will launch Wednesday, March 18, at greatminds.org. The additional math resources are available now at greatminds.org/math.
"As educators and as parents, Great Minds will work hand-in-hand with teachers to maintain coherent, knowledge-rich daily instruction in mathematics, English, and science. We cannot allow a health crisis to impact student achievement or leave any child behind," said Lynne Munson, Great Minds founder and CEO. "The thirst for knowledge doesn't stop when our schools close. Our new video lessons and Eureka Math resources allow knowledge to be delivered and acquired wherever teachers and students are."
The Knowledge on the Go video series will consist of free recorded daily lessons in Grades K–12 of Eureka Math; Grades K–8 of Wit & Wisdom, our English language arts curriculum; and Grades 3–5 of PhD Science. Great Minds' own teachers will deliver the lessons, which will be available to anyone and viewable on any device, even a smart phone. Great Minds will release approximately 25 video lessons across the three curricula per day.
Eureka Math resources available without registration and for free include:
- Student materials such as Problem Sets, Application Problems, and Exit Tickets
- Homework Helpers
- Parent Tip Sheets
- Math card games
- Eureka Math Digital Suite
The easy access to Eureka Math resources builds on the open nature of the core Eureka Math files, always free for downloading.
Great Minds encourages teachers to use any or all of these Eureka Math materials and Knowledge on the Go videos as they see fit. For schools already using Great Minds curricula, if possible, before school closes, Great Minds encourages sending students home with their Eureka Math student books, PhD Science Module 4 logbooks, and Wit & Wisdom workbooks and core texts, if available.
Great Minds notes additional resources for teachers, students, and parents:
- For schools using Wit & Wisdom and PhD Science, students and parents with library cards and e-readers can download titles with Libby or other book-borrowing apps.
- Browse the Library of Congress, National Gallery of Art digital collections, and the National Archives to learn about historical documents and art works cited in Wit & Wisdom.
- For teachers seeking professional development, Great Minds has an on-demand webinar library for Eureka Math and Wit & Wisdom teaching best practices.
The expansion of services by internet service providers and video calling companies such as Zoom during the coronavirus will help expand the reach of the extra Great Minds resources.
Three-quarters of the more than 800 employees at Great Minds are or have been teachers. They write the curricula, train teachers to use it, and support successful implementation. Closing the knowledge gap is important to everyone at Great Minds, with every curriculum building knowledge across subjects and disciplines for a rich learning experience.
About Great Minds: Great Minds PBC is a public benefit corporation and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Great Minds, a nonprofit corporation. Great Minds provides the highest quality curricula to schools and districts nationwide, inspiring joy in teaching and learning. Great Minds is the only curriculum creator to have earned three Tier 1 ratings, the highest possible, from the Louisiana Department of Education, highly respected for its curricular leadership. Curricula earning the Tier 1 ratings were Wit & Wisdom, Eureka Math, and PhD Science. Eureka Math and Wit & Wisdom both earned top scores from independent nonprofit reviewer EdReports.org. Geodes, a library of beautifully illustrated, content-rich books with phonics practice for emerging readers, developed in collaboration with Wilson Language Training, is the latest offering to delight teachers and students. Learn more at greatminds.org.