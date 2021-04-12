TAMPA BAY, Fla., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Great Place to Work® has honored KnowBe4 as one of the 2021 Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology™. This is KnowBe4's fourth time being named to this prestigious list, this year coming in at number four. Earning a spot means that KnowBe4 is one of the best companies to work for in the country.
The Best Workplaces in Technology award is based on analysis of survey responses from more than 122,000 current employees across the U.S. In that survey, 96% of KnowBe4's employees said KnowBe4 is a great place to work. This number is 37% higher than the average U.S. company.
"It is always such a thrill to continue to place on lists for best workplaces in the U.S.," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. "We make a very concerted effort in everything that we do to be the best place employees have ever worked. Transparency, open communication and a fun atmosphere all help contribute to KnowBe4's success and have helped to earn us a spot in the top four on this list for the fourth consecutive year."
The Best Workplaces in Technology list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.
Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.
"It's more than fancy perks at the Best Workplaces in Technology. Employees at the companies praised their leaders for their incredible transparency and care during this pandemic year," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, VP global recognition, Great Place to Work®. "Even while working from home, employees said they felt more connected to their colleagues and their communities than ever."
In 2020, KnowBe4 also ranked as a Best Workplace for Millennials and Women.
About KnowBe4
KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 37,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as the last line of defense.
About the Best Workplaces in Technology™
Great Place to Work® selected the Best Workplaces in Technology™ by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 122,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations across the country. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Read the full methodology.
About Great Place to Work®
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.
