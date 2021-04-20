GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading data center solutions provider Service Express has been honored as one of the 2021 Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology™ by Great Place to Work® for a second time.
The Best Workplaces in Technology award is based on an analysis of anonymous survey responses from more than 122,000 current employees across the U.S. In the survey, 96% of Service Express employees said the company is a great place to work.
"We are so grateful that our people have made us a part of this list for the past two years," said President and CEO Ron Alvesteffer. "Our people-powered culture is the backbone of our company and we celebrate and thank our people for everything they do."
Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the featured companies using confidential employee feedback using the anonymous Trust Index™ survey results. Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, and more.
"It's more than fancy perks at the Best Workplaces in Technology. Employees at the companies praised their leaders for their incredible transparency and care during this pandemic year," said VP of Global Recognition Sarah Lewis-Kulin at Great Place to Work. "Even while working from home, employees said they felt more connected to their colleagues and their communities than ever."
The Best Workplaces in Technology is one of many awards created by Great Place to Work. In 2020, Service Express also ranked as a Fortune Best Workplace for Millennials™ and Best Small & Medium Workplaces™.
About Service Express
As the leader in providing third-party maintenance, Service Express specializes in onsite data center support for server, storage and network equipment to help IT teams control costs and optimize infrastructure strategy. Customers can manage, monitor and automate support with ExpressConnect®. Founded in 1993, Service Express maintains multivendor data center equipment for healthcare, manufacturing, education, finance, government, technology and other Fortune 500 companies worldwide.
In addition to post-warranty maintenance, Service Express offers hardware system and sales solutions, OS support, IT asset disposition and data center relocations. For more information, visit serviceexpress.com.
About the Best Workplaces in Technology™
Great Place to Work® selected the Best Workplaces in Technology™ by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 122,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations across the country. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey.
About Great Place to Work®
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com.
Media Contact
Joshua Leatherman, Service Express, (616) 490-6448, jleatherman@serviceexpress.com
SOURCE Service Express