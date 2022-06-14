Full-time online school students from all over Ohio recognized for reaching academic milestone
COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Great River Connections Academy recently presented more than 130 students with their high school diplomas as members of the statewide public online charter school's 2022 graduating class. The students were recently honored during the school's annual commencement ceremony at the Greater Columbus Convention Center.
"It was wonderful to have this opportunity to celebrate our graduates and this academic milestone with an in-person commencement ceremony together with families and friends," said Great River Connections Academy school leader Jason Swinehart. "The faculty and staff at Great River Connections Academy are proud of the determination these students have demonstrated to find a learning environment that meets their needs and enabled them to succeed academically. We are confident the Class of 2022 is poised to do great things."
The Class of 2022 is Great River Connections Academy's fourth graduating class since it first opened in 2018. While more than one-third of the graduates indicated they plan to continue their education and attend a two or four-year college or university, such as Kent State University, Ohio State University, Toledo University, the University of Cincinnati and Columbus State, others plan to join the military, pursue vocational training, or enter the workforce to start their careers.
During the commencement ceremony, the graduates heard from Class of 2022 valedictorian Louis Weiss of Youngstown, who came to the online school in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and chose to stay because he appreciated the flexibility to work at his own pace and the support he received from his teachers. Louis plans to attend the University of Cincinnati in the fall.
"Great River Connections Academy gave me the freedom to work at a pace I needed, the Advanced Placement courses I wanted and the support from my teachers any time I asked," Louis said. "The Class of 2022 has been through a lot of struggles these past couple years and we should all take this time and celebrate our accomplishments and the determination that got us here."
Enrollment for the 2022-2023 academic year is currently open. Great River Connections Academy is hosting online information sessions for families interested in learning more about virtual education. For more information about Great River Connections Academy or to begin the enrollment process, please visit http://www.GreatRiverConnectionsAcademy.com or call (800) 382-6010.
About Great River Connections Academy
Great River Connections Academy (GRCA) is a unique, tuition-free, online public school for K-12 students. Every day, we create a high-quality educational experience that keeps students motivated and engaged in a safe, virtual learning environment. In addition to academics, teachers focus on emotional well-being and social development, working closely with families to help students learn how they learn best. Here, students gain the skills and confidence they need to direct their own educational journey, learning to thrive in the real world by first learning how to be resourceful and resilient. For more information, call 1-800-382-6010 or visit http://www.GreatRiverConnectionsAcademy.com.
