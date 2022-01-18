BOSTON, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GreekBoston.com creates major changes to travel section, over 4,000 articles and sections for every major area in Greece for people to discover Greece. Links to the main travel, Athens, Santorini and Mykonos sections can be found at the following page: https://www.greekboston.com/category/travel/
The mission of GreekBoston.com is to promote Hellenism not only to the existing Greek diaspora, but also to those who are interested in learning about Greece and Greek culture. The website features Greek travel articles, recipes, and other cultural information.
Sharing information about the many destinations in Greece that you can visit is part of that mission.
Here is a look at some of the popular destinations that are part of the travel section:
· Athens – The capital city of Greece, Athens is a must-see in the country with plenty to do.
· Crete – The largest island in Greece, Crete has great beaches, historical sites, and so many sites to see you won't want to leave.
· Mykonos – Known as an island with a great nightlife, there is so much more to Mykonos than that. It's a great destination to visit.
· Santorini – This island is unique and charming, and is also a great place to visit in Greece.
Nick Stamoulis of GreekBoston.com said, "We at GreekBoston.com are are excited to share our expertise about all the destinations in Greece, from the common ones like Athens and Santorini, to places that are a bit off the beaten track. We have recently made some additions to our travel content, giving you even more great information about Greek travel destinations."
People can visit this new Greek travel section at this link:
https://www.greekboston.com/category/travel/
