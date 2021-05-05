PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Green Circle Life, provider of SmartFHR, an all-in-one communication and engagement app and web-based service that integrates wellness and healthcare services, appointed four members to its board of advisors. The members include John Daniel, former CHRO of First Horizon National Corporation, Matt Harmon, Vice President of Benefits, Compensation and HR systems at AutoZone, Jackson Moore, former executive chairman of Union Planters Bank and Regions Financial Corporation, and Sean Sullivan, President and CEO of the Institute for Health and Productivity Management (IHPM).
"We are excited to bring John, Matt, Jackson and Sean together as part of our Board of Advisors," said Dinesh Sheth, CEO and founder of Green Circle Life. "They each have extensive experience in leveraging innovative HR tech to improve processes and their counsel and expertise will help us strengthen our competitive positioning. They join the company at an exciting time as we enhance the HR experience for our clients and work to make safety and health a priority for all employees."
John Daniel serves as a consultant on the cultural integration of First Horizon National Corporation's recent merger of equals with Iberia Bank. Daniel, with more than 45 years of experience in banking and human resources management, speaks frequently on organizational culture, change management and leadership.
Matt Harmon oversees AutoZone's HR Information Systems and is responsible for driving a culture of healthcare consumerism, wellness and productivity, while also ensuring proper HR systems and processes are in place. Harmon also holds positions on the Total Rewards advisory council for WorldatWork and the Client Advisory Council for CVS Health.
Jackson Moore serves on Vanderbilt University's Board of Trustees and chairs the President's Cabinet at The University of Alabama. During his career, Moore was the President and CEO of Union Planters Bank and was then named Chairman and CEO after the merger of equals with Regions Financial Corporation. Moore also oversaw Regions' merger with AmSouth Bancorporation – leading Regions to becoming one of the ten largest bank holding companies in the U.S.
Sean Sullivan was also a co-founder of IHPM, a global enterprise working with employers to improve their employees' health and maximize its impact on business performance. Prior to founding IHPM, Sullivan was the original President and CEO of the National Business Coalition on Health and a Washington-based health policy analyst at the American Enterprise Institute for Public Policy Research. He is currently the co-editor of Health & Productivity Management magazine and speaks around the world on health and productivity management as a strategic imperative for business and nations in the competitive global economy.
Dinesh added, "This is a powerhouse-filled team and with their guidance we look forward to showcasing SmartFHR as the premier platform for employers to engage their workforce to develop happier, healthier and productive lives."
About Green Circle Life
Green Circle Life offers the patented SmartFHR web and app-based platform for employers to engage employees and their families to live happier, healthier, and more productive lives. This company-branded app helps attract and retain talent by providing employees access to all their benefits and services, chronic disease condition management programs, wellness programs and one-on-one coaching. This translates into a more engaged workforce, better healthcare outcomes, lower healthcare costs and improved profitability through a culture of holistic wellbeing.
The Green Circle Life service is designed for multi-generational and hybrid workforces, and is HIPAA and EEOC compliant. This patented platform is configured for full integration with internal and external systems. For more information, visit http://www.greencirclelife.com and follow them on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Media Contact
Ayesha Jamil, William Mills Agency, +1 (678) 781-7230, ayesha@williammills.com
SOURCE Green Circle Life