PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Green Circle Life, provider of SmartFHR, an all-in-one communication and engagement app and web-based service that integrates wellness and healthcare services, added new features, enhanced its existing offerings, and grew its client base in 2020. As many employers were adjusting to new work from home policies and safety guidelines, SmartFHR refined its functionality to meet the growing customer demand.
Successes included:
- Expansion of client base and reaching different industries such as banking and manufacturing. First Horizon Bank and Valmont Industries selected Green Circle Life to aggregate HR, wellness, and benefits services. The platform now supports more than one million users.
- The communication hub now features increased access to HR personnel with two-way messaging and noticeboard announcements allowing users quick and real-time access to company news, plans, answers to benefits and payroll, etc.
- The wellness assessment now offers comprehensive recommendations for six dimensions of wellbeing – physical, emotional, social, financial, spiritual, and occupational. It provides actionable measures for improving health and managing chronic conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure while encouraging behavioral changes for things like weight management and alcohol consumption.
- The wellness checklist feature introduced in 2020 enables users to track recommended wellness and preventive care activities like annual physicals, dental check-ups, flu shots, and screenings.
- A family dashboard incorporated family member access and easy navigation for health and wellness activities, digital coaching and health and company literature.
- The platform's new immunization feature includes education related to immunizations and a place to record vaccination data-including the COVID vaccine. The wellness checklist gives gender and age specific immunization recommendations to keep employees healthy and productive.
- The platform has revised evidence-based care protocols to address gaps in care for diabetes, blood pressure, Asthma, COPD, CHF, obesity and musculoskeletal conditions for health service providers.
- An enhanced scheduling feature gives employers the ability to host and manage physical as well as virtual events while also allowing employees to sign up and participate.
- Employers can enjoy advanced reporting analytics to gain insight into employee engagement levels for communications, wellness programs, population health, utilization of services and events.
"Last year employers faced unprecedented challenges related to employee communications and wellbeing because of COVID," said Dinesh Sheth, CEO and founder of Green Circle Life. "In 2021, with the SmartFHR platform, we are looking forward to helping organizations meet the growing demand for timely communications reaching their employees where they are, while also improving chronic disease management to improve health outcomes and decrease healthcare costs."
About Green Circle Life
Green Circle Life offers the patented SmartFHR web and app-based platform for employers to engage employees and their families to live happier, healthier, and more productive lives. This company-branded app helps attract and retain talent by providing employees access to all their benefits and services, chronic disease condition management programs, wellness programs and one-on-one coaching. This translates into a more engaged workforce, better healthcare outcomes, lower healthcare costs and improved profitability through a culture of holistic wellbeing.
The Green Circle Life service is designed for multi-generational and hybrid workforces, and is HIPAA and EEOC compliant. This patented platform is configured for full integration with internal and external systems. For more information, visit http://www.greencirclelife.com and follow them on Twitter and LinkedIn.
