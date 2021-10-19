SAN DIEGO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Agnetix, a pioneer in data-driven horticulture lighting technology, has been selected as primary lighting partner by Green Cultivation, currently constructing a new Cannabis indoor growing facility totaling over 21,000 square feet in the Los Angeles area with a total of 700 high-powered Agnetix luminaires.
Green was drawn to Agnetix as their lighting and cultivation management system for its high energy efficiencies and data visibility. Agnetix provides a full suite of value-added benefits and a one-of-kind decision support system, employing energy-efficient LED lighting, canopy-level sensors, networking technology, and data analytics.
"As our first foray into an enterprise level cannabis growing endeavor, we are happy to partner with Agnetix. They have an outstanding reputation in the market for not only the quality of their lights and system, but also for the level of support during install and beyond," said a representative of the ownership group. "We do not want anything to be left to chance at this level of investment."
The representative continued, "The other obvious reason for choosing Agnetix is their system's ability to remove the heat from the rooms when it's hot outside and channel it back in the facility when it's cold. Adelanto poses some unique weather factors with blistering summers and freezing winters. The installation of 50% less climate control infrastructure, coupled with the ability to re-use the hot water energy from the lights to heat the facility in winter, made this an even easier decision."
"Our partnership with Green Cultivation is significant not only in the size but also the level of sophistication of their facility," said Jordan Miles, CEO, Agnetix. "They are at the cutting edge of indoor agriculture and we very much look forward to working with their team on this project."
