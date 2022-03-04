LONDON, United Kingdom, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Centric COO Tommy Butcher announced that Centric partner and DeFi staking application Green House Staking (GHS) will officially launch on Sunday, March 6 at 10:00 PM UTC.
GHS will allow users to stake and earn Centric Rise (CNR) tokens. Users will pay a ten percent fee to stake and unstake. According to a post on GHS's Telegram channel, the smart contract allocates the ten percent fees as follows:
- 7% to all existing stakers
- 1% to the Bonus Reward Pool
- 1% platform fee
- 0.5% referral fee (or Harvest Reward Pool when no referral)
- 0.5% partner wallet (funds for partnerships with other DApps)
After an initial audit in October by blockchain security firm Hacken, followed by a secondary review in January, the GHS smart contract received the highest possible security rating ("well-secured"). GHS has been running on a testnet since November and has held two bug bounty events. The GHS team said they found opportunities to enhance the user experience, but "no contract vulnerabilities."
A spokesperson for GHS said, "As we've repeated since day one, security of user funds is a top priority. We believe the extra time spent on auditing and testing will ultimately benefit everyone who participates. A big thanks to the Centric community for their support and patience over the past few months."
Butcher said the following, "Green House Staking offers Centric investors yet another way to grow their investment. I'm excited by the potential impact of GHS users voluntarily locking up a large amount of Centric Rise (CNR) for a long time."
As Centric runs on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain, users wishing to stake on GHS will need a small amount of Binance Token (BNB) to interact with the smart contract. Compatible wallets include MetaMask, Trust Wallet, TokenPocket, and SafePal.
Interested stakers are invited to visit the GHS Telegram at launch time for full details.
Visit the Green House Staking Telegram — https://t.me/GreenHouseStaking
Learn more about Centric — https://www.centric.com
About Centric
Centric was conceived with the vision of one day replacing traditional fiat currencies. Blockchain technology will enable a more transparent world and we believe our innovative approach to achieving widespread adoption long-term sets Centric apart from other cryptocurrencies today.
While the rest of the industry focuses on transaction throughput and smart contracts, we focus on solving price stability to realize the economic capabilities that the blockchain enables.
About Green House Staking
An official Centric partner, Green House Staking (GHS) is a decentralized, autonomous and immutable staking application running on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network. Designed as a DeFi application, GHS was created to lock up token supply while providing users with a secure environment to earn a consistent supply of cryptocurrency rewards.
