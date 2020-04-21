KAWANISHI-CITY, Japan, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmental problems such as global warming, extreme weather, natural resource depletion, water shortage and plastic pollution are getting severe in the world. The microplastic problem in the marine environment is especially becoming a devastating issue.
Especially the size of petroleum-based polyethylene bead, polypropylene beads is several micro meter to several hundred micro meters, and these are already in the size range of microplastic pollution. These plastic beads and particles are added to these cosmetic products in order to eliminate dirt and old dead skin from the body and are called "scrub agents." This type of microplastic pollution such as plastic beads are generated in huge quantity every day in the world from bath, shower, bathrooms, etc., and not to mention one of the big reasons for marine microplastic pollution. There are also some scientific reports that this type of microplastics are already in our human body.
In this regard, Dr. Ryohei Mori at Green Science Alliance Co., Ltd. has made biodegradable resin beads and scrubs from their cellulose, starch, PLA based biodegradable resins. The size of standard products are approximately a little less than 100 micrometers. Some of these products are made of 100% nature biomass-based composition. They also have biodegradable beads with nano cellulose composite in which they have confirmed that biodegradation rate is faster than normal biodegradable resin without nano cellulose. They already have good technologies of nano particles dispersion, nano cellulose composite and 100% nature biomass based biodegradable resin manufacturing. This Green Science Alliance technology is registered as one of United Nation Industrial Development Organization's technology. They applied these technologies well to develop such environmentally friendly products this time.
