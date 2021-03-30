DAVIE, Fla., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Green Scientific Labs, a leading cannabis and hemp testing laboratory, announced today it is in the process of opening a full service lab in Phoenix, Arizona. The new laboratory will operate out of an 10,500 square foot facility strategically located in the heart of Phoenix near major highways and the international airport.
Paul Crage, Co-Founder and CEO, stated, "We are excited to enter the Arizona testing market after voters passed legalizing recreational marijuana in November 2020. We believe the state will continue to see strong cannabis sales growth with many more cultivation sites being added. This lab marks the first of several planned new labs in 2021 for Green Scientific."
Green Scientific continues to expand its Davie, Florida headquarters by adding 5,000 square feet of space. The additional space allows Green Scientific to add more back up instruments and personnel to continue to provide quality testing with fast turnaround times.
"We have seen tremendous growth this past year and are thrilled to be able to expand our headquarters in Davie, Florida. Our goal is to continue to provide the most accurate results while maintaining the fast turn around times that have made Green Scientific Labs the preferred lab partner within the global hemp and Florida marijuana markets," said Michael Richmond, Co-Founder and President.
About Green Scientific Labs
Green Scientific Labs is a leading hemp and marijuana testing laboratory based in Davie, Florida. GSL tests cannabis and cannabis derived products to ensure product quality and consumer safety. Founded in 2018, GSL is ISO 17025:2017 certified and holds a Certified Marijuana Testing Laboratory (CMTL) license from the Florida Department of Health Office of Medical Marijuana Use.
Green Scientific Labs offers full-service cannabis testing out of our 14,000 SF state of the art facility to nationwide hemp clients and to Florida licensed Medical Marijuana Treatment Centers (MMTC).
GSL currently tests for cannabinoid content (potency), terpene content, water activity, moisture content, and pesticides, residual solvents, heavy metals, filth and foreign material, and microbiological contaminants. Utilizing our vast experience in complex testing, we have developed proprietary testing methodologies which has created enhanced detection ability, improved accuracy, and fast turnaround.
