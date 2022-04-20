Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP represented Monomyth Group in the creation of Anovion, an advanced materials technology company reporting North America's first commercially operational capacity dedicated to synthetic graphite anode material.
The complex, multi-lateral transaction, which closed March 25, was positioned to capitalize on the rapidly growing lithium-ion battery supply chain in the United States. Anovion said it positions the company as a leader in the industry.
Anovion is the result of the combination of key assets contributed by affiliates of Amsted Graphite Materials, a world leader in graphite materials science, and the acquisition of Pyrotek's battery materials division, a manufacturer of synthetic graphite anode material needed for lithium-ion batteries. Monomyth Group partnered alongside Amsted Industries.
The multi-disciplinary, multi-office Greenberg Traurig team was led by Corporate Shareholder David R. Yates from the firm's Atlanta office The team also included Atlanta Corporate Associates Joshua R. Spielman, William H. Grossenbacher, and Brian J. Landau, along with Atlanta Labor & Employment Shareholder Keshia M. Tiemann, Boston Tax Shareholder Joseph J. Curran, and New York Benefits & Compensation Shareholder August Huelle.
Per the company, Monomyth Group is a diversified holding company that provides long-term, partner capital in control and minority stakes across various industries and stages of companies' development.
Whether growth capital, recapitalizations, acquisition finance or shareholder liquidity, or other buyout events, Monomyth frequently partners alongside like-minded, long-term capital sources to provide solutions to business owners' most complicated or complex problems. Monomyth predominantly focuses on the North American and European markets and is headquartered in Chicago.
Click here to read the press release issued by Anovion.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2400 attorneys in 42 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm, often recognized for its focus on philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono, reported gross revenue of over $2 Billion for FY 2021. The firm is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law 100, Am Law Global 100, NLJ 250, and Law360 (US) 400. On the debut 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, it is a Top 15 firm. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.
