ATLANTA, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wayne H. Elowe, co-chair of the Life Sciences and Medical Technology Group at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, and co-chair of the firm's Atlanta Corporate Practice, led the Greenberg Traurig team representing Tiancheng Investment Management and its portfolio company Bio Products Laboratory, in the sale of 25 U.S.–based plasma donation centers to Grifols S.A. Greenberg Traurig Shareholder Stacey Orr Gallant was also a key member of the transaction team.
As part of the $370 million transaction, Grifols' subsidiary, Biomat USA, acquired 25 U.S.-based plasma donation centers from BPL Plasma Inc., a subsidiary of Bio Products Laboratory Holdings Limited, a global supplier of high-quality plasma derived medicines headquartered in the United Kingdom and with plasma collection centers across the United States. The transaction has received the applicable regulatory clearances.
Elowe concentrates his practice on international mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, strategic investments and alliances, licensing, and technology transactions. He regularly represents life sciences companies in connection with structuring and negotiating complex relationships involving the acquisition, licensing, sharing, development, and monetization of various technology-driven assets and platforms. Elowe has represented clients in more than 50 countries in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America - including over 27 years of experience doing business in and out of China. In addition, he serves as outside general counsel to numerous multinational clients and is actively involved with their senior executive teams in developing and implementing strategy-concerning matters, such as new business and product initiatives, as well as corporate matters and litigation.
