CHICAGO, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has added Shareholder William E. Turner II, to address increasing client demand for assistance with transactions and investments surrounding blockchain, other emerging technologies, and alternative financial models.
Turner, who joined Greenberg Traurig's Chicago office and is part of the highly ranked Corporate Practice, focuses his practice on advising clients in commercial blockchain transactions, venture capital investments, and mergers and acquisitions. He has represented clients on more than 50 commercial blockchain transactions and product launches and has advised numerous companies in connection with traditional and digital asset-based investments and acquisitions in the U.S. He was previously at Steptoe & Johnson LLP in Chicago.
"It's exciting to work with investors and companies as they develop new financial models with transformative technology that's having a growing impact on the capital markets," said Turner. "Since I work on many cross-border transactions, the ability to tap into Greenberg Traurig's global platform will be a significant asset for clients in the U.S. and abroad."
As financial technology has become an increasing part of corporate practice, Greenberg Traurig's Emerging Technology Practice brings together attorneys with experience in legal matters surrounding AI, big data, augmented reality and cloud computing to work with clients across industries. This practice also dovetails with the interdisciplinary Blockchain & Digital Assets group that focuses on blockchain and cryptocurrency matters. Turner will be a valuable part of both practices.
"As fintech continues to grow, clients increasingly seek commercial opportunities involving cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology. Adding an attorney with Will's experience allows us to even better address the legal challenges that relate to the development and utilization of digital assets," said Barbara Jones, who serves as co-chair of Greenberg Traurig's Blockchain & Digital Assets group and co-managing shareholder of the firm's Los Angeles office.
Among the representative transactions Turner has handled, he has advised a cryptocurrency exchange and stablecoin issuer on numerous commercial transactions, represented a Swiss investor in many venture capital investments in U.S. technology businesses, and advised an alternative legal services provider in a reorganization as it spun off two businesses.
"As the demand for mergers and acquisitions and venture capital investments continues to grow, we're seeing strong client interest in digital currencies and blockchain transactions. Will strengthens our ranks with his fintech expertise, in addition to his overall transactional experience," said Bruce March, co-chair of the firm's global Corporate Practice and a Fort Lauderdale office shareholder.
Turner graduated cum laude from Northwestern University School of Law in 1995 and earned his B.A. with honors from the University of Chicago in 1992. He is admitted to the Illinois Bar.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2200 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.
