BOSTON, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP and the Massachusetts Medical Device Industry Council (MassMEDIC) will co-host a two-part virtual series, "Legal Toolkit for Early Stage MedTech Companies."
On March 10, Emily Ladd-Kravitz, co-chair of the firm's Emerging Technology Practice, and Jaime L. Burke, associate in the firm's Intellectual Property & Technology Practice, will present the first program of the series discussing corporate and intellectual property best practices including entity formation, founder agreements, funding, and patents and trademark protection. This session will take place from 9:00 a.m.– 10:00 a.m. EST.
Litigation Practice Shareholder Mian R. Wang and Associate Elizabeth Georgiopoulos will present the second program of the series on March 24 and discuss compliance with privacy laws and risk management of disputes. The second session will take place from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. EST.
Greenberg Traurig has been a long-time supporter of MassMEDIC. David J. Dykeman, co-managing shareholder of the firm's Boston office and co-chair of the Life Sciences and Medical Technology Practice, has served on the MassMEDIC Board of Directors.
Ladd-Kravitz advises start-up and growth-stage companies in all aspects of corporate and transactional work, including corporate formation, governance strategies, investment transactions, strategic contracts and exit strategies. She also represents venture capital funds, private equity firms, and other institutional investors in venture capital financings, mergers and acquisitions, private placements, minority investments, and corporate governance matters. Her clients span a variety of industries including technology, life sciences, medical devices, clean energy, edtech and sustainable solutions.
Burke is a registered patent attorney and focuses her practice on patent prosecution and worldwide patent portfolio management. She drafts patent applications and performs all prosecution between filing and allowance, and contentious proceedings including inter partes review. With a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University, and a B.S. in Electrical Engineering and Biomedical Engineering from Tufts University, Burke works on a wide range of technologies, including medical devices, electronics, mechanical devices, and computer hardware and software.
Wang focuses her practice on high-stakes business litigation. She represents public and private companies, financial institutions, directors, officers, and individuals before state and federal courts in commercial and bankruptcy litigation. She has broad experience handling breach of contract, fraud, breach of fiduciary duties, preference claims, UCC secured transactions, negligence, wire fraud, and unfair and deceptive trade practices. Her practice covers multiple disciplines and industries, including education, health care, event management, start-up firms, financial institutions, and commercial finance and asset management firms.
Georgiopoulos is a litigation associate who also maintains a practice in the areas of electronic discovery, information governance, data privacy, and cybersecurity. She advises clients of all sizes regarding best practices in information governance and records management, including drafting retention schedules, relevant policies and procedures and creating and providing related employee training. She also has broad e-Discovery experience, ranging from advising clients regarding litigation readiness and legal hold obligations to assisting with collections, searching and productions. Additionally, Georgiopoulos has experience with domestic and international privacy and data security laws and counsels clients on data security preparedness and data breach response matters.
