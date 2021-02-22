NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has been identified as the top "Legal Influencer" for Q4 2020 in the field of U.S. Technology, Media and Telecommunications law by Lexology, the most comprehensive source of international legal updates, analysis and insights. Co-Chair of the firm's U.S. Data, Privacy and Cybersecurity Practice David A. Zetoony was also individually recognized as the top "Legal Influencer" in the field. U.S. Technology, Media and Telecommunications includes, among other things, the fast growing fields of data privacy and data security.
According to Lexology, the "Legal Influencers" are current thought leaders who consistently provide readers with useful, insightful legal analysis. They are chosen through a scoring system that takes into account the number of reads and the LexScore of each article per quarter. The publication notes that 2020 has been a particularly difficult year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has increased the demand for legal expertise and has further emphasized the importance of high-quality legal intelligence.
This is the seventh time that Zetoony, a shareholder in the Denver office, has been identified by Lexology as the top "Legal Influencer" in the fields of European, Cross-Border, or United States TMT. Zetoony has also been recognized for his experience in the fields of data privacy and security by JD Supra, which has recognized him four times as a Top Author in the fields of data privacy and cybersecurity, and the National Law Journal, which named him a "Cybersecurity and Data Privacy Trailblazer."
Zetoony focuses his practice on helping businesses navigate data privacy and cyber security laws from a practical standpoint, helping hundreds of companies establish and maintain ongoing privacy and security programs. He has defended corporate privacy and security practices in investigations initiated by the Federal Trade Commission, and other data privacy and security regulatory agencies around the world, as well as in class action litigation.
Zetoony is the author of the American Bar Association's primary publication on the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and is writing the American Bar Association's primary publication on the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). He also regularly contributes to the firm's Data Privacy Dish blog, which provides updates on the evolving data protection landscape.
About Greenberg Traurig's Data, Privacy & Cybersecurity: Greenberg Traurig's Data, Privacy & Cybersecurity Practice is composed of a multidisciplinary group of attorneys and professionals located throughout the world. GT's team of dedicated data protection attorneys have experience working hand in hand with organizations of all sizes to develop practical strategies and provide strategic advice on virtually all aspects of data protection including CCPA, GDPR and other compliance issues; data use, transfer and licensing issues; data breaches and regulatory investigations; and defending against privacy-related class actions.
About Greenberg Traurig, LLP: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT), has approximately 2200 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 3.0 Certified. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com
