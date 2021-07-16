DALLAS, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Palnitkar named to publication's inaugural 'They've Got Next: The 40 Under 40' list
Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP Litigation Practice Shareholder Bina Palnitkar has been recognized as one of 40 top young lawyers nationwide in Bloomberg Law's inaugural edition of "They've Got Next: The 40 Under 40." She is among the 22 women and 18 men nationwide recognized across a wide range of practice areas – including antitrust, appellate, bankruptcy, labor & employment, litigation, mergers & acquisitions, and white collar. A full list of honorees, along with a profile of each attorney, is accessible at http://onb-law.com/P2Kh50FvqSl.
"We're honored to recognize the members of the inaugural 'They've Got Next: The 40 Under 40" class for the significant impacts they have already made on the legal profession," said Lisa Helem, executive editor for strategic initiatives at Bloomberg Industry Group. "Bloomberg Law is firmly committed to industry-leading coverage of the legal landscape and to highlighting the young attorneys who are shaping its future."
Palnitkar, who is based in Greenberg Traurig's Dallas office, is a trial lawyer whose practice focuses on resolving complex business and intellectual property disputes through litigation, arbitration, and alternative dispute resolution. With a national and international practice tailored to the needs and expectations of her clients, she has broad experience handling breach of contract, trademark infringement litigation, anti-counterfeiting enforcement, international FCPA compliance matters, medical malpractice defense for health care entities, fraud, tortious interference, and theft of trade secrets. Palnitkar's practical experience and approach to dispute resolution covers a number of disciplines and industries, including health care, start-up firms, and technology.
"Bina is an extraordinary attorney whose significant contributions to our client's legal successes have set her apart," said Lori G. Cohen, Greenberg Traurig vice chair, co-chair of the firm's Global Litigation Practice, and chair of its Trial Practice Group.
Within Greenberg Traurig, Palnitkar has led the firm's Dallas Women's Initiative - a firmwide effort that supports the inclusion/advancement of women at Greenberg Traurig and in the legal profession through unique programming and resources to benefit the firm's attorneys, their clients, and future lawyers. She also leads the finance committee of the Board of Directors of the Foundation for Callier Center and Communication Disorders at the Children's Medical Center Dallas and created the Mahila Dallas organization. Named for the word "woman" in Hindi, the nonprofit has raised thousands of dollars to support Milaap USA's microloan program funding impoverished women entrepreneurs in India.
"It is a true honor to be recognized by Bloomberg Law," Palnikar said. "I look forward to continuing to build on the success I have experienced both as a litigator and one who contributes to the welfare of communities here and abroad."
Several of Palnitkar's clients commented in her Bloomberg Law nomination, including:
Andy Cooper, vice president, Corporate Security at United Parcel Service of America, Inc. said: "Bina is a creative and brilliant advocate who made it clear from our first meeting that she would handle disputes for UPS zealously and counsel our company forthrightly. "
Bloomberg Law notes that it evaluated nominees for the award series based on criteria including their record of success for clients in high-stakes client matters, their leadership in client matters and in other key firm roles, including pro bono and diversity & inclusion efforts, thought leadership and innovation, and recommendations from key legal industry stakeholders. Honorees were selected by a newsroom-wide team of Bloomberg Law editors and reporters.
About Greenberg Traurig, LLP – Texas: Texas is important to Greenberg Traurig, LLP and part of its history. With approximately 130 Texas lawyers in Austin, Dallas, and Houston, Greenberg Traurig has deep roots in the Texas business, legal, and governmental communities. Greenberg Traurig Texas works with clients to address their interdisciplinary legal needs across the state utilizing the firm's global platform. The Texas attorneys are experienced in industries key to the state's future, including: aviation, chemicals, construction, education, energy and natural resources, financial institutions, health care, hedge funds, hospitality, infrastructure, insurance, media, medical devices, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, real estate, retail, sports, technology and software, telecommunications, transportation, and video games and esports.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2200 attorneys 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 3.0 Certified. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com
About Bloomberg Law
Bloomberg Law combines the latest in legal technology with workflow tools, comprehensive primary and secondary sources, trusted news, expert analysis, and business intelligence Our deep expertise and commitment to innovation provide a competitive edge to help improve attorney productivity and efficiency. Bloomberg Law is the only legal research provider to include continuous enhancements to its platform at no cost to existing subscribers. For more information, visit pro.bloomberglaw.com.
Media Contact
Lourdes Brezo Martinez, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, 2128012131, martinezl@gtlaw.com
SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP