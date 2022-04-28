Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has been named a Technology, Media & Telecommunications (TMT) "Legal Influencer" by Lexology for the first quarter of 2022. David A. Zetoony was also named individually as a "Legal Influencer" in cross-border transfers.
New York, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has been named a Technology, Media & Telecommunications (TMT) "Legal Influencer" by Lexology for the first quarter of 2022. David A. Zetoony was also named individually as a "Legal Influencer" in cross-border transfers. This is Zetoony's 12th time being recognized as a "Legal Influencer" by the publication, which selected him from a pool of attorneys from more than 900 law firms.
The Lexology "Legal Influencer" awards recognize top leaders in their field for their insightful legal analysis on a quarterly basis, according to its website. The leaders are determined by audience responses to their articles, including how many readers view them as well as user determined rankings.
Greenberg Traurig's Data, Privacy & Cybersecurity Practice was named thanks to several contributors, including Berlin Local Partner Carsten Kociok and Denver Associate Andrea C. Maciejewski, who also contribute to the firm's Data Privacy Dish blog.
Zetoony is co-chair of the firm's U.S. Data, Privacy and Cybersecurity Practice and regularly contributes to the firm's Data Privacy Dish blog, which provides updates on the evolving data protection landscape. In addition, Zetoony is the author of the American Bar Association's primary publication on the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the American Bar Association's upcoming publication on the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and the California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA).
Zetoony focuses his practice on helping businesses navigate data privacy and cybersecurity laws from a practical standpoint. He has helped hundreds of companies establish and maintain ongoing privacy and security programs and has defended corporate privacy and security practices in investigations initiated by the Federal Trade Commission, and other data privacy and security regulatory agencies around the world, as well as in class action litigation.
Kociok focuses his practice on the technology industry. He has broad experience in the areas of Internet, information technology, electronic and mobile payments, and new media, as well as regulatory and data protection law issues.
Maciejewski advises clients on compliance with international data privacy regulations, including the General Data Protection Regulation and China's Personal Information Protection Law, as well as local federal and state data privacy laws. She focuses her practice on helping companies navigate the intricacies of multi-jurisdictional compliance programs as well as achieving compliance with sector-specific data privacy and security laws.
About Greenberg Traurig's Data, Privacy & Cybersecurity Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Data, Privacy & Cybersecurity Practice is composed of a multidisciplinary group of attorneys and professionals located throughout the world. GT's team of dedicated data protection attorneys have experience working hand in hand with organizations of all sizes to develop practical strategies and provide strategic advice on virtually all aspects of data protection including CCPA, GDPR and other compliance issues; data use, transfer and licensing issues; data breaches and regulatory investigations; and defending against privacy-related class actions.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2400 attorneys in 43 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm, often recognized for its focus on philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono, reported gross revenue of over $2 Billion for FY 2021. The firm is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law 100, Am Law Global 100, NLJ 250, and Law360 (US) 400. On the debut 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, it is a Top 15 firm. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.
Media Contact
Elaine Walker, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, 3055790832, walkere@gtlaw.com
SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP