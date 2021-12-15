NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- David M. Greenberg, shareholder in Greenberg Traurig's New York office will interview H&M's CTO, Alan Boehme on December 15 as part of the Young Jewish Professionals (YJP) Virtual Mentorship with Technology Leaders series.
Greenberg Traurig will be sponsoring the YJP event and Greenberg will conduct an in-depth interview with Boehme. According to YJP, Boehme "is an experienced digital transformation leader with nearly 30 years of experience innovating enterprise architecture, IT strategy, and cloud technologies."
Greenberg focuses on a broad range of intellectual property, technology, data privacy and security issues in high-stakes transactions, including strategic alliances, licenses, services agreements as well as IP/IT aspects of M&A transactions. He works across a broad range of industries including fashion, luxury goods, financial services, banking, pharmaceuticals and medical devices, biotechnology, health care, energy, software and digital advertising, leveraging many years of experience in the field.
About Greenberg Traurig, LLP: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2,300 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 25 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certified Plus. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com
Media Contact
Lourdes Brezo Scholl, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, +1 212.801.2131, brezoscholll@gtlaw.com
SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP