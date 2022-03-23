PALO ALTO, Calif., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Ian C. Ballon, co-chair of the Global Intellectual Property (IP) & Technology Practice of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, will speak on a panel hosted by the Privacy+Security Academy March 24.
According to the agenda, the panel, titled "Getting Ready for CPRA Litigation – What You Need to Know and Lessons Learned From CCPA Litigation to Date," will highlight recent California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) cases, the elements of a cause of action, changes under California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA), methods to mitigate the risk of litigation, and how to settle on terms if sued. Other topics include mass arbitration of CCPA claims and CPRA prohibition on public injunction waivers.
Ballon, a privacy and IP litigation shareholder in Greenberg Traurig's Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C. offices, chairs PLI's annual Advanced Data Privacy, Cybersecurity Breach and TCPA Class Action Litigation conference, and has been included in The Daily Journal's annual list of Top IP Litigators in California every year that the list has been published, from 2009 to 2021. He is included in the Lawdragon list of the Top 500 Lawyers in America and has been listed on The Daily Journal's list of the Top 100 Lawyers in California. Ballon was named Lawyer of the Year for Information Technology Law in the 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2016, and 2013 editions of Best Lawyers in America. In 2019, he was named one of the top 20 cybersecurity lawyers in California and, in 2018, one of the top cybersecurity/artificial intelligence lawyers in California by the Los Angeles and San Francisco Daily Journal. Ballon received the 2017 "Trailblazer" Award, Intellectual Property from The National Law Journal and has been recognized as a "Groundbreaker" in The Recorder's 2017 Litigation Departments of the Year Awards. He was also the recipient of the California State Bar Intellectual Property Law section's Vanguard Award for significant contributions to the development of intellectual property law. Ballon is an elected member of the American Law Institute and served as a member of the consultative group for the American Law Institute's Data Privacy Principles of Law project. Ballon also is the author of West's bestselling five-volume legal treatise, E-Commerce and Internet Law 2d ed. (http://www.ianballon.net/), which includes in-depth analysis of the CCPA and CPRA and putative data privacy and cybersecurity breach class action litigation, among other topics.
