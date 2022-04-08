Ian C. Ballon, co-chair of the Intellectual Property (IP) & Technology Practice of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, will speak at the IAPP Global Privacy Summit 2022 taking place April 10-13.
WASHINGTON, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ian C. Ballon, co-chair of the Intellectual Property (IP) & Technology Practice of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, will speak at the IAPP Global Privacy Summit 2022 taking place April 10-13.
The IAPP Global Privacy Summit will bring together thousands of privacy professionals from around the world, provide critical updates from the who's-who of the privacy field, and offer attendees best practices and new strategies in data protection.
On April 11, Ballon will present a session titled, "Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Class Action Litigation in the U.S. and EU." According to the program, the session will cover the data privacy and cybersecurity landscape, important developments, and how to mitigate the risk of ligation under the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), California Privacy Rights Act, and Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. Other topics will include counteracting mass arbitration of privacy claims, trends to watch, and litigation and settlement valuation negotiations. The session also will analyze recent cases in the EU and United States, as well as developments under General Data Protection Regulation.
Ballon, an internet, privacy and IP litigation shareholder in Greenberg Traurig's Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C. offices, represents companies in the defense of data privacy, adtech, and cybersecurity breach class action suits and in IP and technology litigation. He is the author of the leading treatise on internet and mobile law, E-Commerce and Internet Law: Treatise with Forms 2d edition, the 5-volume set published by West (http://www.IanBallon.net) and available on Westlaw, which includes extensive coverage of data privacy and cybersecurity breach issues, a novel transactional approach to handling security breaches and trends in data privacy, cybersecurity breach, and CCPA class action suits. In addition, he serves as Executive Director of Stanford University Law School's Center for the Digital Economy and chairs Practicing Law Institute's annual Advanced Defending Data Privacy, Security Breach and TCPA Class Action Litigation conference. Ballon previously served as an advisor to American Law Institute (ALI)'s Intellectual Property: Principles Governing Jurisdiction, Choice of Law, and Judgments in Transactional Disputes (ALI Principles of the Law 2007) and was a member of the consultative group for the Data Privacy Principles of Law project (ALI Principles of the Law Data Privacy 2020).
Ballon was named the Lawyer of the Year for Information Technology Law in the 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2016, and 2013 editions of The Best Lawyers in America (including lawyer of the year for 2022). He is included in the Lawdragon list of the Top 500 Lawyers in America and has been listed on The Daily Journal's list of the Top 100 Lawyers in California. In 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, and 2018 he was recognized as one of the Top 1,000 trademark attorneys in the world for his litigation practice by World Trademark Review. In addition, in 2019 he was named one of the top 20 Cybersecurity lawyers in California and in 2018 one of the Top Cybersecurity/Artificial Intelligence lawyers in California by the Los Angeles and San Francisco Daily Journal. He received the "Trailblazer" Award, Intellectual Property, 2017 from The National Law Journal and he has been recognized as a "Groundbreaker" in The Recorder's 2017 Litigation Departments of the Year Awards for winning a series of Telephone Consumer Protection Act cases. He is listed in The Legal 500 U.S., The Best Lawyers in America (in the areas of information technology and IP), and Chambers and Partners USA Guide in the areas of privacy and data security and information technology. He has been recognized as one of the Top 75 IP litigators in California by the Los Angeles and San Francisco Daily Journal in every year that the list has been published (2009 through 2022).
About Greenberg Traurig's Intellectual Property & Technology Practice: With more than 225 intellectual property attorneys and patent agents in the United States, Asia, and Europe, Greenberg Traurig provides a broad range of patent, trademark and copyright protection and strategic counseling. Greenberg Traurig was named "Law Firm of the Year" for Trademark Law and a "National Tier 1" Law Firm for IP Litigation, Patent Law and Litigation, Copyright Law, Technology Law, and Information Technology Law by U.S. News and Best Lawyers, 2022 "Best Law Firms."
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2400 attorneys in 42 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm, often recognized for its focus on philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono, reported gross revenue of over $2 Billion for FY 2021. The firm is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law 100, Am Law Global 100, NLJ 250, and Law360 (US) 400. On the debut 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, it is a Top 15 firm. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.
