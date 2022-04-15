Greenberg Traurig, P.A. Shareholders Jaret L. Davis and John D. Owens, III will be featured speakers at the 2022 eMerge Americas technology conference April 18-19 at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami Beach, FL.
MIAMI, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenberg Traurig, P.A. Shareholders Jaret L. Davis and John D. Owens, III will be featured speakers at the 2022 eMerge Americas technology conference April 18-19 at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami Beach, Florida. Greenberg Traurig is proud to serve as a founding partner and ongoing sponsor of this event.
eMerge Americas is the premier global technology event convening in Miami and anchoring Miami Tech Week 2022. The conference connects business leaders, government officials, investors, entrepreneurs, and innovators from across the globe to discuss the technologies transforming lives.
"As one of the founding partners of eMerge Americas, we have been thrilled to watch it serve as a catalyst to spur tech industry development and investment in South Florida and abroad," Davis said. "The movement created by this event grows each year, once again confirming Miami's stature as the definitive tech and investment hub of the Americas, which only continues to evolve. This conference is an opportunity for industry leaders and investors to come together and further define and drive this movement."
Davis, who is co-managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's Miami office and General Counsel for eMerge Americas, will moderate a panel on the Main Stage titled "The Future of Education is Being Shaped by Tech & Innovation," April 18 at 2:40 p.m., exploring technology's role in education and the digitization of education. Panelists will discuss how they are keeping up with inevitable disruption caused by innovation and how they envision the future of education within this context.
Davis will be joined in this discussion by Madeline Pumariega, president of Miami Dade College, Julio Frenk, president of the University of Miami, and Kenneth Jessell, interim president of Florida International University.
Davis will also participate in a UM/Knight Foundation sponsored conversation to discuss Miami at the Intersection of Tech & Democracy. It will be hosted by Frenk and feature Alberto Ibargüen, president and CEO of the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. The conversation will take place April 18 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the convention center.
Owens, a member of Greenberg Traurig's Corporate Practice, will host a discussion on the Texpert Stage April 19 at 11:30 a.m., focusing on Miami's role as a future hub for black founders and investors. Owens will be joined by AJ Yawn, founder and CEO of ByteChek, and Henri Pierre-Jacques, managing partner of Harlem Capital. Both of Owens' co-panelists have shown a dedication to Miami, with Yawn founding and raising capital for a new venture here, and Pierre-Jacques relocating his fund to Miami from New York.
"It's exciting to see an increasing number of black entrepreneurs and investors establish a home base in Miami and continue to bring a new perspective to the development of the regional tech scene," Owens said. "eMerge Americas is the perfect place to discuss innovative ideas, especially around the importance of diversity and inclusion."
Owens, who is active in South Florida's venture capital community, focuses his practice on representing venture funds, hedge funds, angel investors, and family offices seeking investment opportunities in emerging and established industries. He has advised dozens of startup and emerging companies as well as investors in raising funds via seed, private, and public venture capital transactions.
As Miami co-managing shareholder, Davis oversees approximately 170 attorneys and 200 business staff based in the firm's founding office. He focuses his corporate and securities practice on domestic and cross-border mergers and acquisitions, capital markets transactions, and large financings. Most of Davis' clients are technology players in a variety of areas including information technology, life sciences/biotech and renewable energy sources.
