ATLANTA, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP Shareholders Joel Feldman and Candice E. Kim will present a CLE webinar hosted by the firm's Trademarks & Brand Management Group titled, "Brand Management in the Age of Cancel Culture: Adapting Trademark Adoption, Enforcement, and Licensing Best Practices to a Social Media-Driven World" on Feb. 17, at 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm EST.
The webinar will explore cancel culture, which refers to the practice of criticizing and shaming individuals, companies, and organizations on social media after they have done or said something considered objectionable or offensive with the hope that social media will quickly and virally amplify the critics' audience. While the "court of public opinion" serves a societal role of holding brands accountable, it creates new challenges that brands must carefully evaluate. Trademark lawyers play an important role in this evaluation, especially because trademark-related decisions and actions can lead to calls for cancellation.
Joel Feldman, vice chair of Greenberg Traurig's Trademark & Brand Management Group, will participate as a panelist along with Adraea M. Brown, assistant general counsel – trademarks at Harley Davidson, and Anna Kim, counsel, Brands and Content Intellectual Property at NBCUniversal. Candice Kim, a shareholder in the firm's Los Angeles office, will serve as moderator.
Joel Feldman counsels companies, organizations, and individuals on the protection of their intellectual property rights. He focuses his practice on establishing effective domestic and international brand management best practices, and resolving intellectual property controversies between his clients and third parties, including trademark, copyright, domain-name, and right-of-publicity disputes.
Candice Kim focuses her practice on the clearance, procurement, maintenance, enforcement, licensing, and monetization of intellectual property rights, including trademarks, trade dress, domain names, copyrights, and rights of publicity. She counsels clients on all aspects of the branding process and has wide-ranging experience in trademark prosecution, licensing, enforcement, and TTAB opposition and cancellation proceedings, with an emphasis on global brand expansion and management through strategic trademark filing, protection, and enforcement programs.
