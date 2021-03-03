NEW YORK, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jonathan A. Beckham, Gretchen A. Ramos, CIPP/US, CIPP/EU, CIPM, and Jena M. Valdetero, CIPP/US, shareholders at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, spoke at the 2021 ACC Cybersecurity Summit which was held virtually March 2 – 4. Greenberg Traurig was also a sponsor of the summit.
This year's virtual forum offered a unique way to stay ahead of the cyber curve, learn the latest trends and developments in the field, and discover strategies for addressing risk and response while providing the opportunity to network with subject matter experts from around the world.
On March 2 from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. EST, Valdetero presented the educational session, "Employee Cybersecurity Training." The session discussed how to train employees to identify and avoid risks while building training platforms that extend to externalities and non-employee threats. The session also focused on the technological methods that help reinforce good employee behavior while focusing on employee training and audit procedures to ensure good client practices both in theory and reality.
Beckham also presented on March 2, leading the pop-up session, "Cybersecurity & Corporate Governance," from 3:30 p.m. – 3:50 p.m. EST.
On March 3, Ramos presented the session, "New Global Data Protection Laws," from 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. EST. The program focused on the data protection issues that organizations will be closely watching and/or planning for in 2021, including the CPRA, Virginia's CDPA, the proposed privacy legislation in New York, Washington, Minnesota and Oklahoma, cross-border transfers of EU personal data in light of Schrems II and the recent EDPB draft guidance on supplementary measures, and adtech/cookie management issues.
Beckham focuses his practice on technology, intellectual property, and corporate transactions. He has negotiated countless Cloud and telecommunications infrastructure transactions (e.g. data center and colocation leases, subsea cable systems, and network capacity and services transactions), along with Cloud enterprise license transactions. He counsels clients on all aspects of M&A and corporate finance transactions, to include IP and data licenses, data privacy and information technology risks.
Ramos is global co-chair of the firm's Data, Privacy & Cybersecurity Practice and advises technology, fintech, healthcare, life sciences, ecommerce, retail, gaming, and mobile companies on how to manage their data and leverage its value in ways to meet compliance obligations while delivering value to the business. She provides clients with practical business advice on compliance with state and federal U.S. laws, including the CCPA, CPRA, HIPAA, CMIA, GLBA, TCPA, CAN-SPAM, and global privacy laws, such as the GDPR, LGPD and other new laws in relation to their external and internal privacy and security procedures, product and app development, and advertising practices.
Valdetero, the U.S. co-chair of the Data, Privacy & Cybersecurity Practice, advises clients on complex data privacy and security issues. She defends companies against privacy and data breach litigation, with an emphasis on class action lawsuits, and has led more than 1,000 data breach investigations. Valdetero has designed and conducted dozens of data breach tabletop exercises to empower clients to respond effectively to a data security incident. She also counsels companies on data privacy and security compliance programs and advises on cyber risks associated with mergers and transactions.
