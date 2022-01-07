NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Life Sciences & Medical Technology Group will host two webinars in conjunction with the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference. The webinars, titled "Biotech Pharma Trends for 2022" and "Trends in Medical Devices, Digital Health & AI," take place Jan. 10-11. Click on the following links to register: "Biotech Pharma Trends for 2022," "Trends in Medical Devices, Digital Health & AI."
"Biotech Pharma Trends for 2022" will be moderated by Greenberg Traurig Shareholders Fiona Adams and Wayne H. Elowe Jan. 10 at 11 a.m. EST. The panel of industry leaders will discuss the latest trends in biotechnology and pharmaceuticals including deals, financings, and areas and technologies attracting investment. The panelists include: Shaun Grady, AstraZeneca; Luba Greenwood, Kojin Therapeutics; Uciane Scarlett, MPM Capital; and Richard Yu, Huadong Medicine Co.
"Trends in Medical Devices, Digital Health & AI" will be moderated by Shareholders David J. Dykeman and Ginger Pigott Jan. 11 at 11 a.m. EST. The latest trends in medical devices, digital health, and artificial intelligence will be discussed by panelists Tracy MacNeal, Materna Medical; Jeff Mann, BD; Jeremy Sohn, Magnetar Capital; and Angela Wang, Neusoft.
About Greenberg Traurig's Life Sciences & Medical Technology Group: Greenberg Traurig's Life Sciences & Medical Technology Group advises clients ranging from start-ups to large multinational public companies to leading research institutions. The group's attorneys work closely with clients, providing innovative legal counsel to help them achieve their objectives – from discovery through commercialization and product marketing.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2,300 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 25 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 4.0 Plus Certified. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com
Media Contact
Lourdes Brezo Scholl, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, +1 212.801.2131, brezoscholll@gtlaw.com
SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP