NEW YORK, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenberg Traurig, LLP Shareholder Marvin S. Rosen and Shareholder and Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer Nikki Lewis Simon spoke at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Compass Virtual Summit on March 16th and 17th, respectively. The theme of this year's event was, "Beyond Talk: Leadership, Action, and Impact – A Virtual Summit for Investors."
The Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Compass Investor Program website notes that the event convenes key decision-makers from the investment sector to discuss issues that impact the industry's ability to pursue ideal financial performance, while also having provided outsized returns for our society.
Rosen, a board member of Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, moderated the panel, "Why Emerging Manager Programs Still Matter: A Conversation with Leaders in Asset Management and Public Pension." The panel included Lindsay Creedon, partner and head of Diversity and Inclusion at StepStone Group; A.J. Hernandez, director of Emerging Managers at New York State Common Retirement Fund; and Ray Whiteman, co-founder and managing partner at Stellex Capital.
Simon participated on the panel, "Beyond Diversity - Creating Inclusive Workplaces in Private Equity." Other panelists included Ursula Burns, senior advisor at Teneo and retired chairman and CEO at VEON and Xerox Corporation; Jeffrey M. Siminoff, senior vice president at Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights; Gabrielle Sulzberger, strategic advisor at Two Sigma Impact. Errin Haines, founding member and editor-at-large at The 19th, served as moderator.
Rosen, a shareholder in the firm's New York office, has more than 30 years of experience in corporate and securities law. He advises private equity firms, hedge funds, activist, and distressed investors on special strategies. Additionally, he has served on various boards of directors of public companies.
Simon, a commercial litigator based in the Miami office, has more than 21 years of experience as a lawyer, including practical and professional experience in diversity, equity, and inclusion. In her capacity as Greenberg Traurig's Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer, Simon designs and guides strategic initiatives and programs to deepen firmwide diversity and inclusion efforts that further enrich client engagements and community investments. Her role is indicative of and integral to Greenberg Traurig's core values of collaboration and inclusion.
About Greenberg Traurig's Diversity Initiative: From its inception, Greenberg Traurig has been committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace. Greenberg Traurig is a uniquely empowering and diverse firm built on a foundation of fairness, equality, and authenticity. Through its Social, Racial, and Economic Justice Action Plan, the firm has committed $5 million over five years to help combat systemic racism and support impoverished communities. In addition, the firm's efforts have been recognized through its Mansfield Rule 3.0 certification, administered by The Diversity Lab, and by local, national, and global publications and organizations including Chambers and Partners. Web: https://www.gtlaw.com/en/general/our-firm/diversity Twitter: @GT_Drives.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2200 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 3.0 Certified. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com
Media Contact
Lourdes Brezo Martinez, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, +1 212.801.2131, MartinezL@gtlaw.com
SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP