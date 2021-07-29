Acquisition is founded on shared values and a commitment to creating innovative solutions using latest technologies, automation and predictive models to increase speed of funding.
MIAMI, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenbox Capital, a fintech in the alternative industry providing small businesses access to working capital, announces the acquisition of Level Up Funding. This acquisition will help enhance Greenbox Capital's existing leadership team and allow it to accelerate its long-term growth opportunity by rolling out a line of credit product, launching in additional international markets, and key enhancements of its proprietary software "The Box" to further differentiate on the market.
Greenbox Capital CEO, Jordan Fein, "We are thrilled to have Level Up Funding join our organization. Their founders and key staff are a wealth of industry knowledge. The acquisition will immediately impact growth and the unique selling proposition that we offer our clients. We'll continue to make strategic moves to scale, which includes synergistic acquisitions to further distance ourselves from our competitors. Level Up is the first of many to come."
Greenbox Capital's lending platform, The Box, stands head and shoulders above other fintech products on the market. The Box creates an unparallel funding experience for business owners and brokers which increases speed of funding by providing key features that allow for customization and self-service options to fit each businesses' unique needs. The box overhauls traditional means of obtaining capital with an Uber-like experience for the lending market.
Level Up Co-Founder and President, Maciej Bykowski states, "Our mission has always been driven by a consumer first perspective. Having a shared vision for the future of alternative lending, we are excited to work together to leverage technology to enhance Greenbox Capital's product offering and create a seamless customer experience."
"We're very excited for our future here at Greenbox. We will have the opportunity to develop new products that will aid clients across the US and abroad with their business growth," said Level Up Co-Founder and Head of Product, Drew Batiato.
About Greenbox Capital
Greenbox Capital® is a fintech company that fuels small businesses by providing fast and easy access to the working capital they need in the United States and Canada. Greenbox Capital's enterprise solution, The Box, is a smart application that uses the most advanced technologies to create a seamless fast experience for business owners to obtain capital for their existing business. www.greenboxcapital.com
CONTACT: Alfredo Rosing, alfredo.rosing@greenboxcapital.com.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenbox-capital-alternative-lendings-rising-star-acquires-level-up-funding-301343759.html
SOURCE Greenbox Capital