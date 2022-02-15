CARROLLTON, Ga., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GreenCourt Legal Technologies LLC's industry leading GovLink solution handles surprise billing applications for the State of Georgia's Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire (OCI).
The State of Georgia passed legislation in 2021 that established a formal program to review "surprise billing" situations. Such a situation occurs when a Georgia citizen covered by a Georgia-based insurance payor receives services from a healthcare provider that is not included in the payor's network. The fees charged by the out-of-network provider often total several times the amount that would be charged if the provider were in-network.
According to Journal of American Medical Association, one in five Insured adults received a surprise medical bill in the past two years. Those surprise bills result in hundreds and even thousands of dollars to be paid out of pocket by the consumer.
GovLink is available to healthcare providers located both inside and outside Georgia. The service launched on 11/16/2021 and has processed more than 2,376 surprise billing applications filed by hundreds of healthcare providers. One of the earliest applicants was Georgia Emergency Physician Services, LLC Physician Dr. John Sy, he said, "GovLink has made the process for Providers to submit Surprise Billing claims more streamlined, efficient, and easy to track. Visibility into where each claim is at in the process makes it easy for us to stay on top of things and get quick responses."
Georgia's surprise billing legislation provides a 30-day period during which OCI facilitates a settlement between the provider and payor. GovLink serves as the secure communications hub among these parties, allowing each to share documentation and review documentation 24/7/365. If no settlement is reached within the 30-day period, then OCI uses GovLink to share appropriate information with a third-party arbitration firm.
"Without GovLink, we would not be able to meet the expectations of Georgia's surprise billing legislation," said Gregg Conley, Executive Counsel GA OCI. "Instead, we would not only fall farther and farther behind schedule, but we also would be at risk of mishandling important information. The volume of surprise billing applications and related material demands a secure, reliable and highly-available platform. GreenCourt has created exactly what we need in GovLink."
Jay Bland, GreenCourt's Chief Growth Officer, noted, "Surprise billing and balanced billing legislation is in place or soon will be in place nationwide. As soon as each state's program opens, healthcare providers unleash a wave of applications. Taking advantage of GovLink sooner rather than later will help each state avoid a backlog and stay ahead of the flood."
GreenCourt Legal Technologies, LLC, headquartered in Carrollton, Georgia, leads digital transformation for state agencies, justice partners, private-sector professionals and the general public. GreenCourt helps these stakeholders move from high-risk situations involving paper-based records, in-person information sharing and manual data entry toward reliable, safe and efficient operations. GreenCourt's leadership has been building, implementing and supporting mission critical software and interoperability systems for more than fifteen years in the banking, healthcare and legal industries. For details, visit us on the web at http://www.greencourt.com, or via Twitter, LinkedIn, or call at 770-843-3453.
The mission of the Office of the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner (OCI) is to protect Georgia families by providing access to vital insurance products and safe buildings through fair regulation that creates economic opportunities for all Georgians. For more information, please visit https://oci.georgia.gov/ or call (800) 656-2298.
