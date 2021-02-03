BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Green Generation (GreenGen), a global provider of energy efficiency solutions, today formally announces its promotion of Ric SanDoval to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer in recognition of his achievements and to better align GreenGen's executive team for future growth. In his elevated role, SanDoval will oversee all aspects of GreenGen's global operations for its buildings and infrastructure businesses and remain a key part of the founding and executive teams.
"Since the founding of GreenGen a decade ago, Debbie and I have depended on Ric to help drive the operational excellence that GreenGen has become known for," said Brad Dockser, chief executive officer of GreenGen. "Ric has been a tremendous strength for the GreenGen team, and our clients have directly benefited from his perseverance day in and day out. His new role is the culmination of all the hard work he's exhibited since our company's very beginning."
SanDoval previously served as GreenGen's Senior Vice President of Solutions and has been responsible for overseeing the design and implementation of GreenGen's proposed solutions, as well as assessing and managing each client's unique investment strategy and business plan.
Prior to GreenGen, SanDoval was the Director of Finance and Operations for a national consulting firm that focused on the implementation of environmentally sustainable solutions to decrease assets' operating expenses and overall carbon footprint. SanDoval began his career with Marcus and Millichap Real Estate Investment Services, where he worked directly with high net-worth individuals and private equity firms in the development, implementation and execution of their investment strategies.
"It's been a true honor to work alongside our talented team and help build GreenGen into the global company that it is today," said SanDoval. "Our industry is at an inflection point due to the new administration's commitment to climate and increasing investor demands worldwide. We look forward to directly responding to the enormous market opportunities presented to us."
SanDoval is a LEED Accredited Professional and holds a Bachelor's Degree in Science and Economics from the Wharton School of Business, where he majored in Real Estate Finance, Legal Studies and Management.
About Green Generation
Green Generation (GreenGen) transforms the world's built environment in buildings, technology, and infrastructure by integrating energy, real estate, technology, and capital markets to Operate in the Green. From offices in Washington DC, London, Tokyo, and Shanghai, GreenGen helps its clients use energy and the environment as a driver of value and sustainability across all asset types around the world. For more information, please visit greengen.com.
