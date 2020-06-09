NEW YORK, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenhouse, the hiring software company, today launched its interactive Hiring Maturity assessment to help companies improve their hiring performance. Hiring Maturity is the Greenhouse methodology for how companies can assess the effectiveness of their recruitment strategy so that they can work to improve their hiring performance and identify areas of opportunities, even when they're not actively hiring. Guidance from the assessment results empower talent acquisition (TA) teams and business leaders to transform their hiring strategy, and in turn elevate their company's culture and productivity.
By taking the 12-question assessment, companies will receive personalized results with actionable ideas to immediately make a difference in their recruiting efforts. Greenhouse's Hiring Maturity assessment draws on closed-loop, anonymized reporting data from thousands of companies which has helped them understand the challenges TA teams face when developing a successful hiring process. The ability to benchmark against industry peers and Talent MakersTM provides companies with insights about their own hiring and recruiting workflows and how they can be improved. By recognizing patterns and parallels, teams can identify behaviors to transform recruiting into their competitive advantage.
"There are so many teams in the weeds doing the tactical work of making today's hires. But true, transformational success only comes when you take the time to step back and figure out how to build new, lasting capabilities," said Jon Stross, president and co-founder, Greenhouse. "We're using Hiring Maturity as a model to help people understand where they currently are and what they need to do to get better. To establish an efficient and high-performing hiring practice, companies must make intentional changes in every part of the process. Hiring isn't just a series of one-off tasks the recruiters do. It's a company-wide competency that directly impacts how your business performs overall."
There are four stages of Hiring Maturity, and the assessment provides insights and feedback in all the critical areas of hiring based on the company's hiring practices.
"The Hiring Maturity assessment is helpful as it encapsulated our Talent strategy perfectly," said Greenhouse customer Shauna Geraghty, SVP, Head of Global People and Operations, Talkdesk. "It assessed all the core components of hiring such as our career page, referral program and DE&I efforts, to name just a few. These are all foundational elements of our Talent Acquisition strategy, so it was very refreshing to take the survey and gain a better understanding of where we can improve our hiring. The results gave me the opportunity to pinpoint exactly which focus area we can work on next to improve further - identifying and attracting talent."
Teams interested in finding out how mature their company's hiring process can take the Hiring Maturity assessment. For additional details and information, you can read more about how to improve hiring performance on the Greenhouse Blog.
For more information, visit: https://www.greenhouse.io.
About Greenhouse:
Greenhouse is the hiring software company. We help businesses become great at hiring through our powerful hiring approach, complete suite of software and services, and large partner ecosystem – so businesses can hire for what's next.
Based in New York City with offices in San Francisco, Denver and Dublin, Greenhouse Software has nearly 4,000 customers. Some of the smartest and most successful companies like HubSpot, Cisco Meraki, Buzzfeed, J.D. Power and Warby Parker use the Greenhouse hiring software platform to improve all aspects of hiring, helping them to attract top talent.
Greenhouse has won numerous awards including Glassdoor #1 Best Place to Work, Forbes Cloud 100, Inc. 5000, Inc. Magazine Best Workplace (2018, 2019, 2020) and Crain's Fast 50.
© 2020, Greenhouse Software, Inc. All rights reserved. "Greenhouse Hiring Maturity" and G Logo are trademarks of Greenhouse Software, Inc.