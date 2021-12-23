SPARTANBURG, S.C., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) ("Greenidge") today announced that it completed the previously announced purchase of a former industrial site in Spartanburg, SC in early December. Consistent with its previously announced expectations, Greenidge commenced small-scale cryptocurrency mining at the site last week, in temporary space within an existing structure on the 175 acre property with over 750,000 square feet of industrial buildings.

About Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation company. Greenidge is committed to 100% carbon-neutral bitcoin mining at all of its locations by utilizing low-carbon sources of energy and offsetting its carbon footprint. Greenidge plans to expand operations to multiple locations in North America.

