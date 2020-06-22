BABYLON, N.Y., June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenman-Pedersen, Inc. (GPI) is excited to announce their merger with Keller & Kirkpatrick, Inc. (K&K), after a 23-year parent company-subsidiary relationship. K&K, a 35-person civil engineering firm located in Morris Plains, NJ, will be merged into the GPI organization. Their engineers, surveyors, planners, and landscape architects will join our multi-discipline engineering team of over 1600 professionals that have been providing professional engineering services throughout the United States for over 50 years.
Since GPI acquired the firm in 1997, K&K has been providing local private development, municipal, county and state engineering services, as well as state of the art survey and mapping services throughout NJ. Over the past several years, K&K has worked collaboratively with many of the GPI offices including our Lebanon, NJ office, on many exciting projects across various disciplines.
K&K's President, Matthew L. Martini, P.L.S., P.P., will serve as Executive Vice President and Branch Manager of GPI Morris Plains. "This merger brings additional depth and strength to our office's ability to serve our clients and continue our long-term relationships," Matt said.
"The parent company-subsidiary relationship has worked well for many years performing related, but somewhat different, services to a diverse client mix," said GPI's President/CEO, Christer Ericsson, P.E. "This merger allows GPI to continue to grow geographically while providing diversification in the depth of services that we can offer throughout New Jersey, now under the same brand."
GPI is ranked nationally in the Engineering News Record as one of the Top 60 design firms. With a multi-disciplined staff, in over 55 locations, our wide-ranging resources allow us to handle projects for both public and private sector clients varying in size and complexity.