TAMPA, Fla., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenway Health, a leading health information technology services provider, today announced a new partnership with All Nations Health Center (All Nations), an Urban Indian Health Program, for improved practice productivity, reporting and financial performance.
All Nations, one of 41 Urban Indian Health Programs (UIHP) located throughout the United States, is committed to providing sustainable, healthy lives for Native people and the surrounding community through culturally based, holistic care.
Seeking an electronic health record (EHR) solution that housed a user-friendly interface and required little training or instruction, All Nations implemented Greenway's EHR and practice management solution, Intergy, to assist with practice productivity and to meet the unique reporting requirements of the Native population. All Nations successfully implemented Intergy remotely during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, and when paired with Greenway Revenue Services, Greenway's comprehensive revenue cycle management offering, the practice increased its collections by 75% and expects to double its 2020 receipts by the end of 2021.
"During COVID-19 our practice did not miss a beat. While other practices reported initial revenue reductions of 25-50%, ours stayed below 5%, which we attribute to our partnership with Greenway," said D'Shane Barnett, executive director, All Nations Health Center. "Our previous system was not cloud-based, required VPNs, and severely hindered practice productivity. Not only were we able to implement the cloud-based Intergy remotely during the pandemic and see immediate benefits, but we were also able to provide our staff with a seamless experience from training to go-live. Intergy's user-friendly interface was key for us, and Greenway's client success team was passionate and dedicated, which ensured we were set up for success."
Greenway has over 20 years of experience working with Indian and tribal health clients, serving 30 Indian Health and Urban Indian Health Centers, in addition to over 100 federally qualified health centers (FQHCs), community health centers, and rural health clinics.
"Urban Indian and tribal health clinics have distinct needs, especially as it relates to reporting. While most EHR and data analytics solutions offer various reporting capabilities, not all support the data needs of these specific patient populations," said Pratap Sarker, president, Greenway Health. "These challenges only increased during the pandemic as the need for streamlined practice processes were essential to reducing staff burden and providing optimal patient care. Improving healthcare through innovation is at the core of Greenway's work, and we are committed to providing All Nations and other tribal health communities with the solutions and services they need to work more efficiently and improve patient outcomes."
In addition to providing practice management and revenue solutions, Greenway provides telehealth via its secure, HIPAA-compliant solution designed with an easy-to-use interface for both providers and patients, Greenway Telehealth.
A partnership with Greenway and a dedicated tribal health team gives practices the tools needed to drive the highest levels of care for these community members. To learn more about our offerings, visit: http://www.greenwayhealth.com/specialties.
About Greenway Health
Improving healthcare through innovation is at the heart of Greenway Health's work. We provide electronic health record (EHR), practice management, and revenue cycle management solutions that help practices in multiple specialties grow profitably, remain compliant, work more efficiently, and improve patient outcomes. Our team of clinical, financial, and technology experts serve as trusted advisers, committed to our client's success. Greenway works with over 55,000 providers across multiple specialties, which translates into millions of lives touched daily by our solutions. For details on how we can work together to build a more efficient healthcare system, visit http://www.greenwayhealth.com, call 877-537-0063, or follow Greenway on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
About All Nations Health Center
All Nations Health Center was established in 1970. Its mission is to provide for sustainable healthy lives for our Native people and the surrounding community through culturally based, holistic care. It accomplishes this by offering comprehensive primary care services, including medical, dental, mental health, addiction counseling, and health promotion programming. To learn more about All Nations, please visit their website or follow the All Nations page on Facebook.
