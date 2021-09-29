TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenway Health, a leading health information technology services provider, today announced enhanced offerings with Greenway Revenue Services (GRS), which provides revenue cycle management support to clients. Due to clients placing a stronger emphasis on the revenue cycle in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company announced GRS Select earlier this year, which delivers more flexible support options for swift and targeted relief to healthcare practices. Greenway will continue to expand GRS services over the next 12 months to further assist clients with their financial relief strategies. The company will also further leverage AI automation and build additional GRS analytics that improve productivity and efficiency within the revenue cycle.
According to a recent MGMA study, 44% of healthcare leaders reported their 2021 visit volumes are below their pre-pandemic levels and ambulatory practices are still facing negative financial impacts due to the pandemic. Greenway developed its GRS offerings based on such emerging needs of its clients, to further help ambulatory care practices improve their financial health. The company is already seeing significant interest, with longstanding EHR clients such as Tier 1 Institute Orthopedic and Neurosurgical adding GRS.
To lead this expansion, Greenway has appointed its Chief Compliance Officer, Susan Kohler, to a new role as Senior Vice President of Revenue Services. A tenured employee with more than 15 years of experience leading healthcare operations in revenue cycle, claims, payer and provider network management, and electronic data interchange (EDI), Kohler will now oversee operations for both GRS and Greenway Clearinghouse Services.
"During my time leading the compliance team at Greenway, we worked hard to develop a thorough, standardized compliance program, which gained recognition as an industry best practice," said Kohler. "In my new role, I'm excited to leverage my experience to lead the next frontier for GRS, expanding our solutions and services to include a dedicated Revenue Cycle Advisor team, additional GRS services, as well as additional AI technologies to help clients better prioritize their time and fully maximize their revenues in a post-COVID environment."
Tier 1 Institute Orthopedic and Neurosurgical is a Greenway client and multispecialty institute focused on orthopedics, neurosurgery, interventional pain management, and physical therapy – and is among the many healthcare practices placing a stronger emphasis on revenue cycle management. Tier 1 Institute has been leveraging Prime Suite, Greenway's electronic health record and practice management solution, for over a decade and is expanding its partnership to include Greenway Revenue Services.
"Prime Suite's customizable approach has been important and appreciated by our group, as we represent a wide range of specialties and individuals who each use technology in different ways," said Tim Vaughn, Chief Operating Officer for Tier 1 Institute Orthopedic and Neurosurgical. "Since the pandemic, however, our biggest goal has become improving the net revenue per visit – a main driver for finding a revenue cycle partner. Having worked with Greenway for several years and understanding first-hand their commitment to their clients, we knew they would also be a great partner for revenue cycle optimization. We are pleased with our Greenway partnership and look forward to continuing to work together to make improvements in key areas of the revenue cycle, which will ultimately provide our staff with more time to focus on providing quality patient care."
About Greenway Health
Improving healthcare through innovation is at the heart of Greenway Health's work. We provide electronic health record (EHR), practice management, and revenue cycle management solutions that help practices in multiple specialties grow profitably, remain compliant, work more efficiently, and improve patient outcomes. Our team of clinical, financial, and technology experts serve as trusted advisers, committed to our client's success. Greenway works with over 55,000 providers across multiple specialties, which translates into millions of lives touched daily by our solutions. For details on how we can work together to build a more efficient healthcare system, visit http://www.greenwayhealth.com, call 877-537-0063, or follow Greenway on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
