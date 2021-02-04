DENVER, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greetly, the only fully customizable visitor management system in the world, is pleased to announce it has added core temperature scanning options to its first-to-market touchless visitor management system which was launched in April, 2020. Greetly's touchless visitor management system with temperature check is available within state-of-the-art kiosk Olea.
Greetly's touchless visitor management system provides fully secure facility entry and exit(s) while helping to maintain safe and hygienic work and reducing anxiety of both employees and guests.
Visitors are able to initiate and complete the check-in process using their own smartphones without having to download any additional apps or touch any third-party screens.
"Our organization made an important promise to deliver the market's first touchless visitor management system in 2020 and we were true to that commitment," said Dave Milliken, founder of Greetly. "With the addition of temperature scanning we continue to push the limits of this technology as our team is dedicated to creating the best tools enabling facility managers, commercial construction developers, military posts and building owners to offer the safest environments possible for guests entering and exiting their properties."
Greetly's touchless visitor management system with temperature check offers many benefits including:
- Fully secure location entry and exit from mobile devices
- Visitor scanning from 1.5 to 3 feet away
- Instant temperature results
- Integrations with barcode, RFID and magstripe readers
- Reducing potential health risks by eliminating physical contact points
- Eliminating time spent cleaning and sanitizing traditional visitor check-in kiosks
Building off of its very successful 2020, Greetly's no-touch visitor check-in with temperature checking offers an alternative to traditional visitor management systems.
Greetly's technology ensures visitors are on location before allowing them to begin the check-in process. Visitors will then be able to complete the entire check-in process, including finding and selecting their host, entering required information about themselves, taking a photo and/or eSigning legal documents. When the process is complete, hosts will be notified. All of this works exactly as if the visitor had used a kiosk, but instead they've managed the process from their mobile device completely contact-free.
Denver, Colorado based Greetly is the only fully customizable visitor management system serving enterprise and SMB clients across the globe. Greetly's digital receptionist app manages visiting customers, vendors, interview candidates, deliveries, facility tours, scheduled entries and exits, and more. This modernization to office reception capabilities results in significant time and money savings for Greetly clients. The technology - which provides instant visitor notifications, collects e-signatures, and prints visitor badges – can be branded and customized to the unique needs of each work environment. Greetly's solutions are used by several brands including DHL, the Dallas Cowboys, Office Evolution, Randstad, and the United States Air Force. The organization was named a top place to work in Colorado by Built In for 2021.
