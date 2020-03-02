SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FutureDial, the leading software and robotics provider of Android and iOS mobile device data-clearing and processing solutions for global wireless carriers and the mobile device supply chain, announced today that Greg Caltabiano has been selected as the company's new President and CEO. FutureDial's founder, George Huang, who has served as President and CEO since the company's founding in 1999, will serve as Executive Chairman.
Mr. Caltabiano takes the reins at FutureDial with over 30 years of operating experience in the US, China, Japan, Korea, and Europe, with deep knowledge of the technology ecosystem in the telecommunications, mobile, hardware, and software industries.
Prior to joining FutureDial, Mr. Caltabiano has served as President, CEO, COO, and in numerous other leadership positions at high-growth companies in the telecommunications, mobile, hardware, and software industries. In addition to residing in Japan and Greater China for nearly 15 years, he has worked extensively in Southeast Asia, Europe, and Israel. Previously, he was President and CEO of Teknovus, which was acquired by Broadcom, President and CEO of ACCO, and President and COO of SOMA Networks. He was also the founding GM of Asia and Corporate Vice President for Comverse, a US/Israeli company that during his tenure grew from a small company to a listing in the S&P 500.
Mr. Caltabiano holds an MBA from Stanford University where he held a FLAS Fellowship. He also completed post-graduate studies at the Inter-University Center in Tokyo and Executive Education at INSEAD in France. He holds a BS in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from Princeton University, where he graduated Phi Beta Kappa with highest honors.
"We are excited to have an executive of Greg Caltabiano's caliber and experience who is stepping up to lead FutureDial," noted George Huang, founder of FutureDial. "We are at a key growth juncture in factory automation for the mobile supply chain. Greg's experiences and leadership will be critical to successfully implementing our strategy to capture emerging market opportunities ahead. Mr. Caltabiano is a tech visionary with a proven track record of success and strong leadership. He has a great combination of operational and leadership abilities to take FutureDial further in the industry."
Processing over 170 million Android and iOS mobile devices worldwide, FutureDial has grown to become the provider-of-choice of mobile device processing software and robotics for Wireless Carriers, Mobile Device Buy-Back Trade-In Companies, Mobile Device Recyclers and Third-Party Logistics Providers (3PLs). FutureDial's SMART Processing Platform™ enables mobile device processing companies to automate and streamline their labor-intensive operations without the need for additional line operators or warehouse footage.
About FutureDial
Founded in 1999, FutureDial is the leading provider of device processing software and robotic solutions for the mobile device supply chain. FutureDial's easy-to-use, ADISA certified, automated SMART Processing Platform™ reduces the number of operator touches, saving time and money for Mobile Device Buy-Back Trade-In companies, Third-Party Logistics Providers (3PL), Wireless Carriers and Mobile Device Manufacturers (OEMs). By simplifying processes, consolidating work flows and giving insight into business operations, FutureDial makes these businesses more efficient, profitable and responsive to their customer needs. Visit http://www.futuredial.com or email sales@futuredial.com.
