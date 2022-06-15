Marketing Tech Industry Leader Brings Deep Experience to Propel Growth of AI Marketing Solution
SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lift AI, the leading anonymous buyer intent data solution, today welcomed Greg Wolfe, former Chief Operating Officer at industry leader Marketo, to the company's Board of Advisors. As a seasoned technology executive and board member with more than three decades of experience in the software and technology industries, Mr. Wolfe has broad experience in strategy, operations, and marketing. He played an instrumental role in the rapid ascension of Marketo to its industry-leading position in the marketing technology space and was pivotal in its $4.75B acquisition by Adobe in 2018.
Prior to his role at Marketo, Mr. Wolfe served as the Executive Vice President of Operations of Business Objects SA for several years until its sale to SAP. In his time at Business Objects, he helped lead the organization through hyper growth, creating the #1 business intelligence provider in the world with over $1 billion in revenues, millions of licensed users, and over 5,000 employees. He previously served as Vice President of Americas Sales at Crystal Decisions, where he was one of the primary architects of its global success, as well as held leadership roles at Xerox. Mr. Wolfe is an active private company board member and holds a bachelor of business administration degree from the University of Regina.
"Today's marketing and sales teams are increasingly struggling to produce greater quality and higher quantity of leads yet face conflict in being motivated by a slightly different but highly dependent target," said Greg Wolfe. "Lift AI is the only buyer intent intelligence solution that uses a proprietary machine-learning model to calculate real-time buyer intent with over 85% accuracy while removing human bias and eliminating that fight over lead quality between marketing & sales."
Mr. Wolfe will serve on the Advisory Board alongside other experienced business leaders including Steve Johnson (President & COO at Berkshire Grey, former Chief Revenue Officer at Hootsuite), David McFarlane (Operating Partner at Companyon Ventures, former COO at Help Scout), and Eric Patel (Chair at Cymax Group Technologies, former CFO at Crystal Decisions).
"We are incredibly excited to have a proven leader like Greg Wolfe join our Advisory Board," said Don Simpson, CEO at Lift AI. "He joins our highly experienced team of advisors to help propel our company growth and market adoption of our industry leading machine-based learning and advanced AI solutions that turn anonymous web visitors into revenue."
About Lift AI:
Lift AI identifies the buying intent of anonymous website visitors in real-time, enabling websites to trigger the most effective conversational marketing conversion tactics before the visitor leaves the site. The Lift AI proprietary machine-learning model is based on 15 years of experience and over 14 million live chat sales engagements and over one billion captured web journeys and real-time behavioral analytics, working out-of-the-box to deliver results for companies with a 2-10x increase in chat conversions in just 90 days. To learn more, visit http://www.lift-ai.com
