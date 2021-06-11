NEW YORK, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gregarious, creator of the first intelligent plant care app, announced the launch of a partnership with The Sill, the first digitally native, direct-to-consumer brand offering plants and elements of biophilic design in an effort to connect people with nature. This partnership encourages more people to step into the world of indoor plants and provides them with immediate access to convenient, science-based advice for growing healthy plants at home.
Currently available on iOS, Greg identifies any plant using the iPhone camera and gives daily insights and personalized watering recommendations based on the plant type, pot size, sunlight levels, season, and more. It gets smarter and learns from every user interaction in the app, telling users exactly when to water each of their plants to keep them thriving based on machine learning. The app uses the largest, fastest-growing plant dataset and machine learning model trained on the UN Food & Agriculture Organization's equation for estimating crop water use.
Greg's partnership with The Sill solves the problem a majority of plant-owners face: keeping plants alive long after the initial purchase. Now, customers participating in The Sill's newly-launched Rewards Program gain free, yearlong access to Super Greg, a premium subscription that includes unlimited intelligent reminders and daily personalized plant care insights.
"We are longtime fans of The Sill's work and were thrilled to find how deeply our missions aligned to connect more people to more plants," said Alex Ross, CEO of Gregarious. "We're excited to support more people with plant science, conveniently personalized and packaged, to grow thriving plants all year long."
"We love the way Greg teaches users about their plants and provides information tailored to their specific needs and environmental conditions," said Eliza Blank, Founder and CEO of The Sill. "We're thrilled to offer this resource to our community and help them gain even more confidence in how to care for their houseplants."
About Gregarious
Gregarious is the creator of Greg, the first intelligent plant care app. Greg helps people grow thriving plants. We're making it easy for anyone to understand and care for plants, from houseplants to food crops, to achieve our mission of stabilizing the world's food system.
About The Sill
The Sill is a digitally native, direct-to-consumer brand offering plants and elements of biophilic design in an effort to connect people with nature. The Sill was founded by Eliza Blank in 2012 on the premise that plants make people happy. Today, the online plant delivery business has since grown to include hands-on educational workshops hosted both in-store and online. The Sill's brick-and-mortar retail locations span the U.S., from New York City, Los Angeles and San Francisco to Chicago (opening in June!).
Kick-started in 2017, The Sill is backed by more than $15M in institutional venture capital from first-class investors including Brand Foundry Ventures, The Chernin Group, Loft Growth Partners, and Raine Ventures.
Media Contact
Colin Bovet, Gregarious Inc, +1 (844) 841-8063, hey@greg.app
SOURCE Gregarious Inc