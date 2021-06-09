NEW YORK, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gregarious, creator of Greg, the world's first plant care app powered by machine learning, announced $5.4 million in seed funding led by Index Ventures with participation from First Round Capital. The round included leading industry angel investors and advisors, including Elie Seidman, CEO of Tinder; Eliza Blank, founder of popular online plant retailer The Sill; and Darryl Cheng, author of the best-selling book The New Plant Parent and the blog House Plant Journal. This funding round is the largest on record for the plant care sector and advances Greg's ability to help more people grow healthy plants.
The Greg App tells users exactly when to water each of their plants to keep them thriving. Currently available on iOS, Greg identifies any plant using the iPhone camera and gives daily insights and personalized watering recommendations based on the plant type, pot size, sunlight levels, season, and more. It gets smarter and learns from every user interaction in the app. The app uses the largest, fastest-growing plant dataset and machine learning model trained on the UN Food & Agriculture Organization's equation for estimating crop water use.
The latest funding accelerates Greg's ability to support the rapidly growing community of more than 50,000 active users and more than 100 retail partners worldwide. The app has earned an average 4.8 stars with 1.7K ratings on the App Store.
"We're grateful to have found such deeply mission-aligned supporters in doing this work," said Alex Ross, CEO of Gregarious. "My team and I are passionate about making useful plant science accessible to everyone. With Greg, every plant owner also contributes to our global understanding of plants, including food crops, which remains an existential challenge for people around the world. We're excited for the road ahead together."
Gregarious is a mission-driven Public Benefit Corporation with a public charter aimed at stabilizing the world's food systems by helping people better understand and care for plants.
"We believe Greg will empower the masses to become future growers and create a more sustainable future and could not be more thrilled to partner with the company on this journey," said Dino Becirovic, Principal at Index Ventures, the lead investor in the seed funding round.
Gregarious is the creator of Greg, the first intelligent plant care app. We're making it easy for anyone to understand and care for plants, from houseplants to food crops, to achieve our mission of stabilizing the world's food system.
