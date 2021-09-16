LOS ANGELES, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The two most sought-after cannabis brands, G Pen and Cookies, joined forces to introduce a collaborative cannabis vaporizer. The new Cookies x G Pen Micro + marries G Pen's innovative technology with the Cookies favorite blue for the discerning consumer on-the-go. It is available beginning today in stores nationwide, online at gpen.com, and available in the coming weeks at Cookies retail locations.
The Cookies x G Pen Micro + follows in the footsteps of Grenco Science's latest launch - the Micro+ is a smart-chip enabled vaporizer, compatible with any 510 thread cartridge in addition to the Micro+ tank, that harnesses cartridge recognition technology in order to heat any concentrate to a custom level for the connoisseur and new consumers alike.
The instantly recognizable Cookies collaboration is the same sleek and discreet shape in the brand's signature blue. For superior performance and supreme flavor it features a quartz lined tank with a full ceramic heating plate; an easily removable silicone sleeve on the mouthpiece; and integrated and balanced airflow for voluminous vapor clouds.
Features:
- 510 cartridge recognition technology
- 850 mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery with haptic feedback
- Manual or session heat mode
- USB-C charging with pass-through technology
- Dual-Channel Airflow
- Ceramic plate heater with quartz liner
- Three temperature settings
- Smart-chip technology
- Compatible with Micro+ Tank or any 510-compatible cartridge
- Palm-sized at 4.45" x .67" diameter
- Premium hemp travel case
- Branded G Pen keychain tool
The Cookies x G Pen Micro+ Vaporizer retails for $89.95 and is available in stores nationwide and online at gpen.com. Upcoming collaborations with Lemonnade to launch later this Fall.
About
Grenco Science is a leader in engineering advanced cannabis vaporizers, setting new standards in aesthetics, portability, functionality, and user experience. Through proprietary research and development, as well as collaborations with influencers in music, art, and fashion, Grenco Science is transforming the cannabis experience and leading the movement to bring cannabis traditions to the 21st century. Visit gpen.com.
ABOUT Cookies
Cookies, founded in 2008 by Berner (the prolific Bay Area rapper and entrepreneur) and his partner Jai (a Bay Area breeder and cultivator) is more than a premiere cannabis company; it is an authentic brand with passionate fans all over the world. The company went mainstream in 2011 and has grown its business through the combination of globally recognized premium genetics, popular culture resonance, and social media influence. Cookies is constantly engaged in new breeding projects to launch differentiated brands and has quickly built a grassroots cult following while remaining loyal to its brand promise: authenticity and innovative genetics.
Today, Cookies is one of the most well-respected and top-selling cannabis brands in California and throughout the world. The company and its product are recognized globally and offer a collection of over 150 proprietary cannabis varieties and product lines including indoor and sungrown flower, pre-rolls, gel capsules, vape cartridges, CBD Flower and medicinal mushrooms. Cookies' seed-to-sale business allows for complete quality control at every step—from cultivation and production to customers' end retail experience. With a deep commitment to restorative justice and progressive drug policy, Cookies actively works to enrich communities disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs through advocacy work and social equity initiatives.
