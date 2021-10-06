WASHINGTON, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GreyNoise Intelligence, the anti threat intelligence company, announces its selection today as the Most Innovative Security Solution of 2021 by the Tech Ascension Awards.
"We are honored by all of this validation, as it shows that we are making progress toward our ultimate mission—to solve the problem of alert fatigue and information overload in the cybersecurity arena," said Andrew Morris, Founder and CEO, GreyNoise Intelligence. "Every day, we see a staggering number of internet scans barraging internet-facing computers and software, and generating massive volumes of security alerts. Some of this activity is malicious, but a significant amount is not, and it's getting to the point where it's tough for security analysts to discern real threats from background noise. GreyNoise enables security teams to focus on the threats that really matter, rather than wasting their time investigating insignificant alerts."
The Tech Ascension Awards are innovation-centered, selected from a pool of more than 500 applicants. The criteria include technology innovation, market research, and competitive differentiators. Best-in-class vendors that receive recognition from the Tech Ascension Awards solve critical industry challenges differently. As the Most Innovative Security Solution of 2021,GreyNoise has developed technology that collects, analyzes and labels data on IP addresses that scan the internet and saturate security tools with noise.
"The proliferation of ransomware, nation-state threats, and an uptick in cybercriminal activity due to COVID-19 are just some of the factors that have made a strong cybersecurity defense paramount for every business that touches sensitive data," said David Campbell, CEO, Tech Ascension Awards. "We're honored to recognize these industry leaders that have demonstrated their ability to defend organizations with unique approaches, innovative technology, and world-class talent."
This award adds to an impressive roster of accolades earned by GreyNoise Intelligence recently, including:
- Forbes Cybersecurity Awards 2020 named GreyNoise as "Most Intriguing Newcomer" for its ability to filter distracting background noise alerts from legitimate threats.
- The CyberScoop 50 Awards shortlisted GreyNoise Founder and CEO Andrew Morris as "Most Inspiring Up and Comer," a category which recognizes young leaders early in their careers who have done exceptional work and are on track to become the next generation of leaders in the cybersecurity industry.
- DCA Live's 2021 list of Red Hot Cyber Companies. This is the 4th consecutive year that DCA Live has recognized the Washington, DC region's fastest growing and most exciting cyber security companies. GreyNoise was selected from a very deep pool of great companies nominated by one or more leaders in the Washington tech/high growth community.
- SINET16 Innovator Awards selected GreyNoise as one of the 16 most innovative and compelling companies from a pool of hundreds of emerging Cybersecurity companies from all over the world.
For more information about GreyNoise Intelligence, please visit https://www.greynoise.io/.
About GreyNoise Intelligence
GreyNoise helps security analysts save time by revealing which events and alerts they can ignore. By curating data on IPs that saturate security tools with noise, GreyNoise helps analysts confidently ignore irrelevant or harmless activity, creating more time to uncover and investigate true threats. GreyNoise is trusted by Fortune 500 enterprises, governments, top security vendors and thousands of threat researchers. For more information, please visit https://www.greynoise.io/, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
