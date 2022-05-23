Joining a panel discussion, Mike Ratliff will share expert insights about the future of clean energy management and how technology can lead us to a more sustainable energy future
WHAT
In July 2021, Fairfax County committed to carbon-neutral government operations by 2040, and in September 2021 the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors adopted a carbon-neutral goal for the community as a whole. Such ambitious targets can only be met by pursuing a broad suite of clean energy strategies and technologies. At Smart City Works' Smart City Challenge 2022 event, Fairfax County corporate partners will share insights, challenges and solutions in their pursuit of broader clean energy strategies, technologies and ideas.
Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, GridPoint is a leader in building energy management and optimization technology that decarbonizes commercial buildings and drives grid modernization. GridPoint CTO, Mike Ratliff will discuss GridPoint's impact, experience, challenges and how local companies can gain traction toward the wider goal of carbon neutrality. To-date, GridPoint has saved customers over $720 million in energy costs and have reduced over 10 billion pounds of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) emissions.
WHO
Mike Ratliff is the chief technology officer at GridPoint. With three decades of experience in technology, Ratliff oversees GridPoint's software, hardware and firmware as well as product strategy and IT. Focused on translating complex technical topics for business decision making, he has deep expertise in creating and integrating hardware and software development teams, and re-platforming and commercializing utility distributed energy resource management systems.
In March of 2022, GridPoint announced a major strategic investment by the Sustainable Investing Group within Goldman Sachs Asset Management with additional participation by Shell Ventures.
WHEN & WHERE
Date: Wed., May. 25, 2022
Time: 12 p.m. ET
Location: Online
To learn more about this event and to register to attend virtually, visit: https://www.smartcityworks.org/how-can-tech-lead-us-to-carbon-neutrality/
About GridPoint
GridPoint is a leader in building energy management and optimization technology that decarbonizes commercial buildings and drives grid modernization. GridPoint's data-driven platform connects energy grids with the built environment and behind-the-meter distributed energy resources, enabling the ability to optimize energy and sustainability goals for businesses and the grid at the same time. GridPoint's technology platform is deployed in 16,000+ commercial buildings across multiple industries. Leveraging data analytics, intelligent automation and machine learning to deliver unprecedented visibility into complex building operations, GridPoint reduces energy costs, maximizes decarbonization, provides actionable facility insights, and strengthens resiliency – building by building. Networked together, buildings with GridPoint Intelligence™ aggregate the reliable, precise and instantaneous capacity that energy grids increasingly require. GridPoint's intelligent energy network of buildings is driving grid modernization and accelerating the transition to a sustainable energy future. For more information, visit https://www.gridpoint.com.
