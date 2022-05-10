GridPoint's electric vehicle charging solution recognized as a top innovation in the energy industry
RESTON, Va., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GridPoint, a leader in building energy management and optimization technology that decarbonizes commercial buildings and drives grid modernization, announced its electric vehicle (EV) charging solution was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award for Energy Innovation of the Year in the 20th Annual American Business Awards®.
"We are honored to be recognized as a Stevie Award recipient for Energy Innovation of the Year," said Mark Danzenbaker, CEO of GridPoint. "More and more commercial businesses are evaluating and deploying EV charging to better support their own operations as well as their customers' while adapting to electrification trends. Our solution provides them a way to do so cost-effectively to benefit both business needs and sustainability aspirations at the same time, setting them up for long-term resiliency and success."
GridPoint's EV charging solution for small- and mid-sized commercial customers enables businesses to orchestrate energy-consuming equipment, including EV chargers, in order to maximize energy savings and control energy demand at their locations. Customers can enroll eligible building loads into automated demand response programs to gain new revenue streams and support a cleaner, more reliable grid. Additionally, GridPoint provides real-time data and insights, so customers better understand how EV chargers will impact their utility bills and ensure charging stations are an efficient and cost-effective asset to the building. Providing a whole building solution for businesses incorporating chargers at their sites is critical to reducing the overall energy utility cost impacts associated with utilizing electric vehicle charging equipment.
The American Business Awards is a leading business awards program in the U.S., receiving more than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry this year. More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners. This recognition validates the need for GridPoint's technology and strategy of addressing the underserved small- to mid-size commercial market. One judge commented "GridPoint offers such a necessary technology with the focus of moving towards efficient and sustainable energy. The awards and accolades are very inspiring."
Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2022 Stevie winners are available at StevieAwards.com/ABA.
About GridPoint
GridPoint is a leader in building energy management and optimization technology that decarbonizes commercial buildings and drives grid modernization. GridPoint's data-driven platform connects energy grids with the built environment and behind-the-meter distributed energy resources, enabling the ability to optimize energy and sustainability goals for businesses and the grid at the same time. GridPoint's technology platform is deployed in 15,000+ commercial buildings across multiple industries. Leveraging data analytics, intelligent automation and machine learning to deliver unprecedented visibility into complex building operations, GridPoint reduces energy costs, maximizes decarbonization, provides actionable facility insights and strengthens resiliency – building by building. Networked together, buildings with GridPoint IntelligenceTM aggregate the reliable, precise and instantaneous capacity that energy grids increasingly require. GridPoint's intelligent energy network of buildings is driving grid modernization and accelerating the transition to a sustainable energy future. For more information, visit gridpoint.com.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at StevieAwards.com.
Sponsors of the 2022 American Business Awards include HCL America, John Hancock Financial Services, Melissa Sones Consulting and SoftPro.
