New Program will Incentivize Utility Customers to Adopt Decarbonization Technology to Reduce Costs and Become More Sustainable
RESTON, Va., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GridPoint, a leader in building energy management and optimization technology that decarbonizes commercial buildings and drives grid modernization, today announced a new partnership with the Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO), an electric utility serving 562,000 customers in eastern and southwestern Oklahoma, and global consulting and digital services provider ICF to launch a strategic energy management program for PSO small- and medium-sized business customers (SMBs). The new program will help PSO customers save money on energy costs, reduce their carbon footprint, gain valuable data about their energy consumption and operate in a more sustainable way.
Program participants will use the GridPoint energy management platform to automate efficiency within their building using advanced controls and patented algorithms, uncover additional savings opportunities, evaluate how equipment is performing, and better understand how building operations contribute towards their energy bills.
"PSO is committed to equipping our customers with the resources and technology to improve energy efficiency and reduce energy costs," said Jeff Brown, consumer programs manager, of PSO. "We're excited to work with GridPoint and ICF to launch this new program, bringing significant energy cost savings to our commercial customers in addition to creating a smaller carbon footprint."
PSO will cover up to 70% of costs for three years of GridPoint services, providing a strong financial incentive for business customers to enroll. To ensure participants fully maximize and benefit from this new technology, ICF will work closely with each business to provide support and training. With this expert guidance, PSO's business customers will gain a deeper understanding of their building's energy consumption and how to effectively use GridPoint's platform.
"GridPoint's technology stands to bring significant energy cost savings to PSO customers and we are eager to support these business owners to ensure they are maximizing the benefits this program can provide," said Kyle Wiggins, ICF senior vice president and commercial energy lead. "Pairing energy efficiency technology with education and training is a powerful combination that will ensure the program's success and make significant advances toward decarbonization."
"Small and mid-sized businesses often do not have the time or resources to implement an energy efficiency strategy. We are very excited that PSO is incentivizing its customers to reduce their carbon footprint and making it a very easy process by providing invaluable training and support through ICF to educate business owners on best practices," said Mark Danzenbaker, CEO of GridPoint. "Not many programs focus on this underserved market – we couldn't be happier to work with PSO and ICF on this initiative."
ICF is a global consulting services company with over three decades of experience developing award-winning demand-side management and energy efficiency programs that touch every phase of the program lifecycle, ICF applies advanced analytics and deep domain expertise to help utilities plan, design and implement best-in-class programs and portfolios.
The program is available to SMBs in PSO's service territory with energy demand up to 200 kilowatts (kW). GridPoint currently partners with more than 20 utilities to deliver decarbonization technology and grid-interactivity to the hard-to-reach SMB market.
To learn more about the partnership visit http://www.PowerForwardWithPSO.com.
About GridPoint
GridPoint is a leader in building energy management and optimization technology that decarbonizes commercial buildings and drives grid modernization. GridPoint's data-driven platform connects energy grids with the built environment and behind-the-meter distributed energy resources, enabling the ability to optimize energy and sustainability goals for businesses and the grid at the same time. GridPoint's technology platform is deployed in 15,000+ commercial buildings across multiple industries. Leveraging data analytics, intelligent automation and machine learning to deliver unprecedented visibility into complex building operations, GridPoint reduces energy costs, maximizes decarbonization, provides actionable facility insights, and strengthens resiliency – building by building. Networked together, buildings with GridPoint IntelligenceTM aggregate the reliable, precise and instantaneous capacity that energy grids increasingly require. GridPoint's intelligent energy network of buildings is driving grid modernization and accelerating the transition to a sustainable energy future. For more information, visit https://www.gridpoint.com.
About PSO
PSO, a unit of American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP), is an electric utility company serving more than 562,000 customer accounts in eastern and southwestern Oklahoma. Based in Tulsa, PSO has approximately 3,800 megawatts of generating capacity fueled primarily by natural gas, 22,000 miles of distribution lines and 3,700 miles of transmission lines. PSO also is one of the largest distributors of wind energy in the state. News releases and other information are at http://www.PSOklahoma.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, NextDoor and Instagram @PSOklahoma.
Media Contact
Elizabeth Buccianti, Gabriel Marketing Group (for GridPoint), 407-463-8865, elizabethb@gabrielmarketing.com
SOURCE GridPoint